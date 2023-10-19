SPX Cooling Tech To Open Facility in Springfield, MO

SPX Cooling Tech will open a manufacturing facility in Springfield, Missouri, bringing more than 60 jobs to the area.

The full-service cooling tower and air-cooled heat exchanger manufacturer’s expansion is part of its plan “focused on incremental capacity of [its] products manufactured in the U.S.,” according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

“It’s always exciting to see employers strengthening communities through investment and job creation,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “We appreciate our partners whose contributions to this project are helping Missourians prosper in our southwest region.”

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said the city is excited about the manufacturer’s decision to invest in the area.

“The City of Springfield has a strong history of supporting manufacturing and we welcome the major investment and the quality jobs that SPX Cooling Tech is bringing to our city,” he said.

Sean McClenaghan, President of Global Cooling for SPX Cooling Tech, said the Missouri site will support the company’s increased investment in data centers, semiconductor fabrication facilities, and battery/electric vehicle infrastructure in North America.

The Kansas-based manufacturer, which will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, has been in business since 1922.