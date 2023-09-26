Wells Fargo Invests $87M, Amazon Creates 1,000+ Jobs In Virginia

Wells Fargo & Company will invest $87 million to modernize and expand its customer support center in Roanoke County, Virginia. The financial services company’s investment will allow room for the creation of approximately 1,100 jobs and enhance the working experience for more than 1,650 current employees. The project will represent both the largest commercial office investment and single project employment announcement in Roanoke County’s history. The expansion will also make Wells Fargo the largest employer in Roanoke County.

“Wells Fargo is excited to announce this significant commitment to the Roanoke area as an important employment center for the company,” said John W. Delaney, Head of Wells Fargo’s Consumer Operations, whose team has the largest presence onsite. “We’re one of the largest private employers in the Roanoke region, and we are pleased to be able to make these investments in this space, including expanded amenities like food, health, and well-being options, as well as improved and expanded collaboration spaces, all supported through significant upgrades in technology throughout the building.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Roanoke County, the Roanoke Regional Partnership, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Wells Fargo will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of $15 million, subject to approval by the General Assembly. VEDP will support Wells Fargo’s job creation through either the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) or the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.

“Wells Fargo’s historic investment and new job creation has far-reaching benefits for Roanoke County, the region, and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia has established a strong foothold in the fast-growing financial services industry, and we have developed an innovative framework to focus on nurturing and expanding opportunities in this high-growth sector. Today’s announcement is proof that our efforts are yielding positive results, and I congratulate all involved on securing this major expansion.”

“Virginia has strong core industry sectors like financial services, and Wells Fargo’s expansion in Roanoke County is a tremendous win for the industry and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Virginia continues to build strong ecosystems around these clusters accelerating economic growth, and we are committed to further enhancing Virginia’s competitiveness.”

“The expansion of Wells Fargo within the Roanoke Region of Virginia represents the largest number of jobs announced in the Roanoke Region in more than 40 years,” said John Hull, Roanoke Regional Partnership executive director. “Wells Fargo’s confidence in the market is further proof of the region’s strength in talent development and recruitment.”

Amazon To Bring 1,000+ Jobs To Virginia Beach

Amazon will create more than 1,000 new jobs with the establishment of two new facilities in Virginia Beach: a multi-story robotics fulfillment center and a “last mile” delivery station. The new robotics fulfillment center is expected to launch operations in 2025, while the delivery station is expected to be in operation in time for the 2024 holiday season.

"Virginia is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region." — Holly Sullivan, VP,

Worldwide Economic Development & Public Policy, Amazon

Worldwide Economic Development & Public Policy, Amazon

“Virginia is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Holly Sullivan, Amazon’s Vice president of Worldwide Economic Development and Public Policy. “We are excited for our future in the Commonwealth, and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We’d also like to thank Governor Youngkin, local, and state leaders for their continued strong support in making another jobs announcement in Virginia possible.”

At the 650,000-square-foot Virginia Beach robotics fulfillment center, Amazon associates will pick, pack, and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics, and toys. The VEDP worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Alliance to bring the project to Virginia. The city will fund stormwater and road improvements to provide access to the facilities. Dominion Energy will provide power to the sites.

“Amazon’s cutting-edge fulfillment centers generate major capital investment and thousands of jobs and strengthen Virginia’s position as a logistics industry leader on the East Coast,” said Gov. Youngkin. “We see Amazon’s expanding footprint impacting economic growth and innovation across the Commonwealth, and we will continue to compete for additional investment in Virginia.”

Amazon launched its first Virginia fulfillment operations in 2006 in Sterling. The two new Virginia Beach facilities represent the company’s 14th fulfillment and sortation center in the Commonwealth, as well as the 17th delivery station.

