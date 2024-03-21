With total investments of more than $87M, Tucker Door & Trim will create 50 jobs in Henrico County and FreezPak Logistics will create 80 jobs in the City of Suffolk.

Tucker Door & Trim will invest $10 million to establish its first facility in Virginia. The company’s new manufacturing and assembly operation for fiberboard and fiberglass doors and windows will open in Henrico County by April 1, 2024. The expansion, which will create 50 new jobs, will increase capacity and provide the company the ability to serve the northeastern market.

“Our mission to become the premier choice for windows and doors and our growth plans made Virginia an ideal location for us,” said Phil Odom, President of Tucker Door & Trim. “This new location will offer us an unrivaled opportunity to serve new customers, grow and develop our team, and actively participate in our communities. We plan to bring the Tucker Door & Trim brand of service, product selection, and quality to Virginia with the same principles we have operated on for over 50 years.”

Tucker Door also considered locating the project in Georgia. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority and the Greater Richmond Partnership to bring the project to Virginia.

“Tucker Door & Trim’s investment sends a clear message that there is a strong partnership for manufacturing with the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia offers outstanding logistical advantages for wood product and related manufacturing industries, including abundant and renewable timber resources, direct access to suppliers and customers, and ability to serve the important northeastern market. We look forward to building on this strong partnership for years to come.”

“Greater Richmond’s strategic location to 45 percent of the U.S. population within one day’s delivery drive proves enticing to a myriad of expanding firms,” said Jennifer Wakefield, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “We’re excited to welcome Tucker Door & Trim to the region’s manufacturing industry that supports homebuilding.”

FreezPak Logistics to Establish New Operation in Virginia

Earlier this month, FreezPak Logistics, LLC announced it would invest $77.5 million to construct a 245,000-square-foot cold storage facility in the City of Suffolk to serve the Mid-Atlantic region via The Port of Virginia. The full-service cold and dry storage services company also considered Georgia and North Carolina for the project, which will create 80 jobs in Virginia. The facility will be located in Northgate Commerce Park.

“We sincerely appreciate Governor Youngkin and his office’s support in securing incentives, a crucial factor in launching our project successfully,” said Dave Saoud, co-founder and CEO of FreezPak Logistics. “His instrumental role in our decision to choose the state of Virginia and The Port of Virginia has been invaluable. We continue to expand our national footprint as a 100% family-owned business.

The VEDP worked with the City of Suffolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $175,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Suffolk with the project. The company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created, as well as benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“FreezPak’s decision to locate in the Commonwealth is a recognition of Virginia’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and the immediate access The Port of Virginia provides the company to reach its core customers,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We look forward to FreezPak’s growth and success in the City of Suffolk.”

“FreezPak Logistics will be a fantastic addition to both our food and beverage processing, and distribution clusters, and we look forward to working with them as they continue to grow,” said Doug Smith, President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance.

“FreezPak is a national player with a long track record of success in the cold storage arena and having them here will be a welcome asset to the port community,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Development of nearly a quarter of a million square feet of cold storage capacity in our market is important for a couple of reasons. It will help The Port of Virginia expand its cold and refrigerated cargo business and it is another signal to the industry that there is real value in developing in and around this port, which is America’s most modern gateway. We are looking forward to working with both companies to ensure success.”