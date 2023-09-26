If approved by the Beaver Dam Common Council, construction would begin this year with a projected completion date in early 2025.

An energy technology solutions company could bring upwards of 400 jobs to Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, if the city approves.

Generac Power Systems proposed earlier this month building a new manufacturing facility in the town of more than 16,000 residents to meet the growing demand for its industrial generators.

“This new facility will help us to best meet the needs of our customers,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, the new manufacturing location demonstrates Generac’s dedication to shaping the future of industrial power generation.”

The proposed, 320,000-square-foot facility would be located in the Highway 151 Business Park and employ both manufacturing and office staff.

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said the investment, should it come to fruition, is a “testament” to the town’s business-friendly environment.

“The establishment of this new plant translates to meaningful employment, stronger families, and a flourishing economy for Beaver Dam and the region and speaks volumes about the confidence that industry leaders like Generac have in our workforce, quality of life, and the infrastructure we offer,” Glewen said.

If approved, construction would begin this year with an expected completion date in early 2025.

Headquartered in Waukesha, Generac was founded in 1959 and provides advanced power grid software solutions and backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, among other services and products.