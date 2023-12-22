Triumph Foods To Create 88 Jobs In St. Joseph, MO

The expansion will keep sanitation practices in-house, with “valued team members” from the local community, according to Triumph Foods President and CEO Matt England.

Pork processor Triumph Foods will add nearly 100 jobs to its St. Joseph, Missouri, site as part of an upcoming expansion.

Triumph Foods
Triumph Foods will expand in St. Joseph, Missouri, bringing 88 new jobs to the community. (Photo: Missouri Department of Economic Development/Facebook)

Gov. Mike Parson said he is excited to see a “Missouri-made” company continue to grow.

“This company’s expansion is an exciting development for the local community and regional economy and will further strengthen our state’s thriving agriculture industry,” Parson said.

The project, which will bring 88 jobs to the area, will receive financial support through the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Missouri Works Program, which assists companies in with worker expansion and retention.

“We’re proud to support Triumph Foods alongside our partners as it expands in St. Joseph,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This leading employer is helping Missourians prosper in the area through ongoing investment, job creation, and community outreach.”

Martin Rosas, President of UFCW Local 2, said he is pleased that the state is supporting the creation of UFCW sanitation jobs at the company.

“Triumph Foods took a leadership position in the industry by collaborating with our union to create new unionized sanitation jobs,” Rosas said.

The pork producer was established in 2003 and produces 1.5 billion pounds of pork products annually.

