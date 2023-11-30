EquipmentShare Creates 151 New Jobs In Moberly, Missouri

EquipmentShare is investing more than $46 million in the area.

An integrated equipment rental and asset management company will create 151 jobs in Moberly, Missouri, over the next four years.

EquipmentShare, which celebrated the grand opening of an industrial and upfitting center earlier this week, is investing more than $46 million in the area. The 174,000-square-foot facility site will feature industrial and technology operations.

Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development, said the company’s growth is a “Missouri success story.”

“This innovative company’s new facility in Moberly, now its seventh statewide, is creating even more opportunities for Missourians to prosper,” Hataway said.

The company’s investment, according to Randy Asbury, President of the Moberly Area Economic Development Council, will be a “perfect fit” for the city’s workforce.

“We are excited about this wonderful project announcement and look forward to working with them to not only achieve success in Moberly, but to add to their extensive investment in the coming years,” Asbury said.

Gov. Mike Parson said the state is excited to a “Missouri-made innovator” like EquipmentShare expanding and investing in the state.

“This company’s rapid growth is further proof that Missouri has what it takes to support leading and high-tech employers,” Parson said. “We look forward to the positive impact that EquipmentShare will provide in Moberly and beyond as it continues to benefit from our state’s strategic location, low costs, and skilled workforce.”

EquipmentShare is hiring at the Moberly for roles such as service technicians, mechanics, production associates, and research developers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.