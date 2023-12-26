Multipack Services To Open Production Facility In Caddo Parish

Multipack Services will bring nearly 150 new jobs to northwest Louisiana once the facility is complete, and anticipates employing more than 200 people indirectly.

A beverage manufacturing, packaging, and distribution company plans to invest $10.4 million to establish a production facility in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.

“When choosing a location for our new facility, we considered the advantages of northwest Louisiana, including its access to major U.S. markets and programs such as LED FastStart, which will equip this facility with qualified and skilled workers,” said Justin Wilkinson, Multipack Vice President of Operations.

The company will lease an existing warehouse and office space in Shreveport, Louisiana, and expects improvements to begin in early 2024, according to Louisiana Economic Development.

Kyle McInnis, Caddo Parish Industrial Development Board President, said IDB is proud to support and facilitate the Multipack project, which is bringing new jobs and more manufacturing to the area.

“With several other recent economic development announcements, it is clear that manufacturing employment is continuing its positive momentum in our region,” McInnis said.

More than 100 million cans of lemonade, soda, tea, water, ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzers, and juice products are expected to be produced annually, according to LED.

Multipack received an incentives package to locate in Shreveport. The package includes, among other items, a $1.5 million, performance-based grant for infrastructure and building improvements “contingent upon meeting investment and payroll targets,” according to LED.