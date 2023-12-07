Tech Solutions Provider Kainos Plans To Triple Staff In Toronto

The United Kingdom-headquartered company plans to increase its Toronto staff from 100 to upwards of 300 over a three-year period.

A leading digital technology solutions provider is set to expand its Toronto, Ontario, office, according to Invest Ontario.

Kainos, a United Kingdom-headquartered company, plans to triple its Toronto staff from 100 to upwards of 300 over a three-year period.

Trevor Dauphinee, CEO of Invest Ontario, said Kainos’ success allows other technology companies to thrives.

“With a combination of talent, R&D capability and competitive costs, Ontario’s tech ecosystem enables IT companies to seize the opportunities ahead as the world embraces digitization,” Dauphinee said.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, said the company’s decision to expand in the province is a “strong vote of confidence” in its tech sector.

“Kainos is already making positive contributions to Ontario’s tech sector through their Tech Camps and the young talent they develop,” Fedeli said. “We welcome the new energy, growth, and opportunity this investment will deliver to our tech sector.”

The Toronto expansion would create job openings for data architects, software engineers, cloud engineers, and project managers, among other opportunities.

Kainos chose Toronto for its central hub for Americas operations because of its location, the competitive business environment, and its strong talent pipeline, according to the company.

“The organization has enjoyed continual growth in the area since first establishing an office in 2018,” the company stated. “More recently Kainos has been helping to develop the next generation of local tech talent through their Tech Camps and early career opportunities, offering young people a way to explore the possibilities of working for a global tech company.”

Kainos operates three divisions: Digital services, Workday services, and Workday products. The company established its Canadian presence in 2018 and operates in 23 countries across Europe Asia, and the Americas.