Mitsui High-tec To Invest $77M In Ontario EV Manufacturing

Late last month, Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. announced plans to invest nearly $77 million (CAN$102.3 million) to build a new manufacturing facility in Brantford, Ontario. The approximately 103,500-square-foot facility will manufacture motor core components for electric vehicles (EVs). The expansion is expected to create 104 jobs in Ontario’s automotive manufacturing sector By 2025.

To support this growth and the development of Ontario’s electric vehicle manufacturing supply chain, the Invest Ontario Fund has awarded a grant of $2.3 million, pending a definitive agreement.

A manufacturer of motor cores for electric and hybrid vehicles in North America, Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. plays a pivotal role in the EV industry. The company’s initial investment in Brantford in 2015, followed by a recent expansion of 100,000 square feet earlier this year, demonstrates the company’s commitment to meeting the increasing demand for electric cars while strengthening Ontario’s manufacturing capacity.

“Ontario has been a great place for Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. to settle and build,” said Yasushi Harada, President of Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. “With the growing focus on the hybrid and EV industry in Canada, and our opportunity to strengthen the supply chain, Ontario is a fantastic location to be close to borders for export, with space and opportunity to continue growing. Brantford has specifically been a great place to expand into, as there is a healthy job force, and space for development. We are looking forward to continuing to foster our relationship with the region of Brantford and Province of Ontario in this next phase of expansion.”

Ontario’s automotive supply chain includes more than 700 parts suppliers; 500 tool, die and mold makers; and over 400 companies working in connected and autonomous development and smart mobility. This has led to nearly $19 billion in new auto investments including over $15 billion in EV and EV battery investments over the last two years.

“Mitsui High-Tec (Canada), Inc.’s investment to expand its Brantford-based facilities is a huge boost not only for the people of southwestern Ontario, but for our province’s growing manufacturing and auto sectors,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. “With great partners, we’re building an electric vehicle and battery supply chain and making Ontario an auto-manufacturing powerhouse once again.”

“This longstanding relationship is a testament to how companies who come to Ontario can continue to grow and flourish here,” commented Trevor Dauphinee, CEO, Invest Ontario. “Our existing infrastructure, strong automotive cluster and talent pool reduce the burden of setting up shop and ultimately retain leading global businesses like Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. Investments like these have catalytic effects on the industry and support Ontario’s automotive cluster as a global leader.”

The newly expanded Mitsui High-tec (Canada) manufacturing operations will create opportunities for companies within the EV parts supply chain, as well as businesses providing necessary goods and services to maintain the company’s production lines. The precision-manufactured stators and rotors produced by Mitsui High-tec (Canada) are vital components of motor cores that enable the wheels to turn in EVs.

“As the sole motor core parts manufacturer for EVs, Mitsui High-tec (Canada), Inc. plays an important role in Ontario’s auto and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Their exciting new investment will create more good-paying jobs and help ensure that the cars of the future are built in Ontario by Ontario workers.”

The backbone of Ontario’s automotive ecosystem is its highly-skilled workforce. The province is home to 12 universities and 24 colleges with auto-focused programs, and recently announced $4.5 million funding to continue building its auto manufacturing workforce.