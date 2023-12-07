Artificial intelligence (AI) is here, and the businesses that succeed will be the ones that build AI into their process and innovate from there. In this keynote presentation, Justin Reilly will present six practical actions organizations should take to bring AI into their operations, whether on a small or grand scale. From understanding your data and how it drives your organization and setting up a feedback loop with your customer base to planning how to incorporate AI tools into your processes, this inspirational and actionable talk will offer insight on what you and your team need to succeed in the burgeoning AI landscape.

ABOUT JUSTIN

Explore the pitfalls and potential of transforming to an “AI First” organization in this keynote with Justin Reilly. He has spent years building businesses around the immense capabilities of Artificial Intelligence. As Verizon’s Head of Product, Justin spearheaded the company’s multi-billion dollar digital transformation program, which had machine learning at its core. He is currently the CEO of Wavelo, a division of Tucows where he’s building a modern telecom platform aimed at adapting faster and innovating better for an “AI First” world.

At Wavelo, Justin has integrated AI tools (like ChatGPT) into the everyday workings of his business. He has firsthand experience in how you can use machine learning to create a product or service that’s deeply tied to human behavior, personalizing and scaling your offering more than ever before. Justin shares practical insights for organizations to gather the data, talent, and systems they need to maximize value, improve processes and the customer experience, and scale the organization faster.

Prior to Tucows, Justin founded Focus Health, Grey Seven Labs, and Qstir. He has held leadership positions at hyper-growth startups, including ASAPP, Macquarium, and Arke Systems. Outside of the office, he is an award-winning Spoken Word artist, a graduate from Wharton Business School, and Penn Basketball alum.