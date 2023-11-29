Heddle Shipyards Invests More Than $107M In Hamilton, Ontario

Heddle Shipyards plans to bring 30 jobs to the area as a result of the project, according to Niagara Economic Development.

The largest ship repair and construction company on the Great Lakes will invest more than $107 million in Ontario, Canada.

The funds from Heddle Shipyards will be used on Vessel Life Extension (VLE) projects at its Port Weller Dry Docks in St. Catharines, according to Niagara Economic Development (NED).

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, said the “significant investment” demonstrates that lowering costs and increasing competitiveness helps local companies like Heddle grow.

“Through our Regional Development Program, our government is proud to help Ontario manufacturers expand and create more good-paying jobs for local workers,” Fedeli said.

The Ontario government will provide more than $3.4 million to the project through the Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness stream of its Regional Development Program, which has allowed the province to invest $140 million to help companies grow.

Ted Kirkpatrick, Director of Business Development and Government Relations at Heddle Shipyards, said they are grateful for the province’s support.

“Investments through programs like AMIC will allow Ontario to once again be a frontrunner in the shipbuilding industry in Canada and support hundreds of high-paying skilled trade jobs in our communities over the coming decade,” Kirkpatrick said.