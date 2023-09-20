The 120,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A distribution center in Kannapolis will serve roughly 100 restaurants in the Charlotte area.

Chick-fil-A Supply will bring a second distribution center to North Carolina.

The 120,000-square-foot site in Kannapolis will serve roughly 100 restaurants in the Charlotte area and is expected to be a $58.3 million investment.

“North Carolina has the fourth largest food and beverage industry in the United States and is within a day’s drive of 150 million customers,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “When well-known companies like Chick-fil-A reinvest in North Carolina, it affirms our reputation as the best state to do business.”

A $200,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund will help the new site. As a requirement of the grant, Chick-fil-A Supply must create 82 jobs to receive funds.

Average annual wages will be roughly $59,000 among its drives, managers, office staff, and warehouse personnel. Rowan County’s average was is $50,138.

Josh Grote, Executive Director of Chick-fil-A Supply, said the company looks forward to growing in North Carolina.

“Chick-fil-A Supply is committed to investing in local communities like Kannapolis to create jobs and grow our supply chain operation,” Grote said.

Chick-fil-A Supply, a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc., currently has four distribution centers, including its Mubane location. The new North Carolina location is expected to open in the third quarter of 2024.

Other organizations involved in bringing the distribution center to Kannapolis include: North Carolina General Assembly; North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality; North Carolina Community College System; Rowan County; Rowan County Economic Development Council; City of Kannapolis; and Duke Energy.