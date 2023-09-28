September / October 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 5)

First Word: Honing In With Technology Tools

The speed of business continues to accelerate. Anticipating and responding to market conditions is a basic requirement of a successful operation, and these skills have been called to the fore as companies across all industry sectors adapted to impacts of the pandemic. Supply chain, workforce shortage, and energy costs and reliability are just a few aspects crucial to business in any market condition. As the pandemic exacerbated these and other key factors, business leaders, economic developers, and other stakeholders responded.

For many, new partnerships were forged, existing ones strengthened, and lessons have been learned. In 2023, companies and communities are applying solutions and lessons borne out of the necessity of navigating the past several years. Technology tools are playing important roles in business leaders addressing current and future plans during relocation and expansion decisions.

In this issue, we cover impacts of technology on relocation and expansion decisions. In the cover story on Advanced Manufacturing, economic developers share a glimpse into companies’ questions for them when considering their next move. And, for workforce needs, if your firm is “Setting Sights On A Tech Hub,” this article provides a look at what many locations have to offer. Through a wider lens, our coverage of Broadband Access and Cybersecurity include the latest on funding availability to improve digital infrastructure across the U.S., as well as a federal initiative to boost the cyber workforce.

It’s not news that technology impacts virtually every industry and company today — part of the “digital economy.” Still, there are new tech-focused solutions in the market to explore — to streamline and improve your next relocation or expansion.



Business Facilities September / October 2023 Issue

ON THE COVER

The Crystal Ball Approach | Advanced manufacturing site searches weigh workforce, costs, speed to market, and more.

FEATURES

Tech Hubs | Locations across North America are poised to support both established and emerging tech firms.

Nevada Governor’s Report | A strategic location in the west and proactive programs propel business growth in The Silver State.

Bridging The Digital Divide | Across the U.S., funding programs are poised to expand broadband access for economic growth.

Cyber Space: Filling The Void | A federal initiative to expand the cyber workforce calls for collaboration among stakeholders.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Bold Moves | Locations that foster logistics success benefit companies seeking to go to market efficiently and quickly.

Charging Ahead | As electric vehicles gain momentum with buyers, locations are vying to attract manufacturers across the supply chain.

Semiconductor Industry Set To Electrify Over Next Decade | Long-term growth is projected with chips in high demand across numerous sectors.

Leading With Life Sciences | Access to innovative resources to support advances in biotech and pharma is crucial to site selection decisions.

Arizona Focus | The manufacturing base expands while tech resources support emerging industry needs.

Texas Focus | With more than 1,000 projects underway in recent years, the state’s economic engine is strong.

Illinois Focus | In The Land of Lincoln, innovation and infrastructure converge to foster success.

Utah Focus | Strong industry support coupled with quality of life lends appeal to businesses.

New England Focus | This U.S. region exhibits growth in employment and investment across industries.

Workforce Focus: Tech Talent | Business, education, and government align to build and maintain a pipeline of tech talent.

BUSINESS REPORTS

New York: Building On Success | Shovel-ready site programs, food and agriculture, and semiconductor investments find a home in The Empire State.

Alabama: Strength In Numbers | With a focus on workforce development in motion across the state, new and expanding firms will benefit.

Florida: International Relations, Manufacturing Propel Sunshine State | The Sunshine State is focused on manufacturing hubs amid significant population growth.

New Mexico: Supporting The Entrepreneurial Spirit | The state has renewed a focus on supporting incubators and innovation for growing businesses.

Virginia: Keeping Pace With Business | Across the Commonwealth, the transportation network, workforce talent, and incentives support firms across various industries.

DEPARTMENTS

Q&A: Remaining In Rochester, NY

Why…? Virginia

The Last Word

