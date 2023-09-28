Pivot Bio Invests $20M With Expansion In Hazelwood, MO

The ag-tech company will establish a roughly 47,000-square-foot facility, bringing 41 new jobs to the area.

A leading agriculture-technology company plans to invest more than $20 million to expand its operations in a St. Louis, Missouri suburb.

Pivot Bio will establish a roughly 47,000-square-foot facility in Hazelwood, brining 41 new jobs to the area. The addition is expected to enhance the company’s ability to research, test, and develop product applications, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development (MODED).

Michelle Hataway, Acting MODED Director, said the state is “thrilled” with Pivot Bio’s continued contributions to Missouri’s ag-tech industry.

“This company is developing innovative solutions for agriculture while bringing new jobs and investment to Hazelwood,” she said. “We’re grateful for our partners who are helping Missourians prosper through their assistance with this exciting project.”

The Missouri Works Program will aid Pivot Bio with expansion and retention of its workers through “access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation,” according to MODED.

Gov. Mike Parson said Pivot Bio’s growth in Hazelwood is “exciting News” for the state.

“As Missouri continues to be a leader on the national stage, this expansion will further strengthen our status as a thriving hub for tech and agriculture,” Parson said. “We look forward to Pivot Bio’s success and the positive impact of its groundbreaking technology.”

The new Hazelwood location will be focused on Pivot Bio’s latest product and on-seed nitrogen technology. Pivot Bio currently has a laboratory presence in the St. Louis area at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center’s BRDG Park.

Other Pivot Bio locations can be found in Iowa, Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina.

Headquartered in California, Pivot Bio manufactures sustainable, microbial Nitrogen fertilizer.