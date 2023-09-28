Advanced Manufacturing: The “Crystal Ball Approach”

For regions throughout North America, the competition to attract advanced manufacturing is stiff. The growing sector’s bright future and ability to produce large numbers of high-paying jobs make it particularly appealing to regions hoping to bolster their economies and strengthen opportunities for their workforce.

When a company is looking for a location, a significant focus is to mitigate risk.

“And we help them mitigate that risk,” said Bill Cronin, President and CEO of Florida’s Pasco Economic Development Council. “So that when they make a decision, they know they’ve got as much criteria as possible at hand, and that they’re making the best, most-informed decision for the future. For them, it is a crystal ball approach of how are they going to do at this site in the future.”

Because of the importance of finding the right site for an advanced manufacturer, these companies are taking increasing care to find the best location, and that includes turning more frequently to site consultants, according to John Lummus, President and CEO of the Upstate SC Alliance in South Carolina.

Today’s advanced manufacturing site decisions often are full of complexity—combined with an urgency to get a facility into operation.

“Companies are wanting to get speed to market quicker and think hiring someone that can assist with that is helpful,” Lummus said. “So that’s a trend that we’ve really seen, because it’s gotten more complex with these decisions, and then the speed makes it even more so.”

Talent Drives Decisions

For advanced manufacturing, a large workforce with sophisticated technical skills is at the top of the list in site selection.

“Talent’s always got to be what drives these decisions,” Cronin said.

Joanne McClaskey, Executive Director of the Industry Business Council in Industry, CA, said the availability of a qualified employee pool means approximately 150 to 500 workers per industrial manufacturer. Advanced manufacturers seek a diverse skill set, such as assembly, maintenance, warehousing, specialized and general equipment operation, refrigeration, specialized manufacturing equipment, and office and bookkeeping.

“Companies choose to move when the cost savings outweigh the cost and difficulty of replacing experienced employees.” — Joanne McClaskey, Executive Director,

Industry Business Council, Industry, CA

“Many manufacturing processes utilize customized equipment requiring experienced operators,” McClaskey said. “These are critical workers with specialized knowledge and experience. Needing to replace specialized employees is the main reason why companies prefer not to relocate. Companies choose to move when the cost savings outweigh the cost and difficulty of replacing experienced employees.”

Tom Manskey, Director of Economic Development for the Odessa (TX) Chamber of Commerce, said one reason communities hope to attract advanced manufacturing is that it tends to create high-paying jobs. Those jobs require a higher-level skill set with a technology focus than most traditional manufacturing positions, he said. Demonstrating that a region can adequately fill those positions is essential.

“When we bring in new employers with good-paying jobs, we’ve been able to work with the employers to get those positions filled,” said Manskey, who noted that workers are drawn to advanced manufacturing jobs in the Odessa region not only locally and from other parts of Texas but from nearby New Mexico.

Lummus said the Upstate South Carolina region, which comprises 10 counties and about 1.5 million people, has approximately 120,000 people working in manufacturing and approximately 2,300 manufacturers, including a number of advanced manufacturers.

“We have a really good pool of talent that are working in automotive, aerospace, plastics, metals—all types of advanced manufacturing areas,” said Lummus. “An advantage we have is the amount of engineering talent—we have two-and-half times the national average of industrial engineers in our region.”

Advanced Manufacturing Pipeline

Advanced manufacturers are not just looking to satisfy their immediate workforce needs when they consider a site, Cronin said. They are considering their future needs and the available talent pipeline that can serve those needs.

“If you’re really looking at, ‘How do you win long term?’ You better have a long-term, sustainable strategy for talent,” Cronin said. “And that means making sure that even K-12 is focusing on curriculums that are needed for manufacturing.”

Mike Brungardt, City Administrator for De Soto, KS, said the details of the workforce matter.

“Numbers are important, but also the nature of that workforce is important,” he said. “There are certain regions where the workforce might be a service industry-type workforce, and that might not match with advanced manufacturing work.”

The presence of colleges and universities, as well as technical schools, is vital to attracting advanced manufacturing and demonstrating that talent will be developed locally to continuously supply a productive workforce, Lummus said.

Manskey said the Odessa Chamber of Commerce is partnering to promote its higher education institutions, including the University of Texas Permian Basin, and Odessa College, which has a training program geared toward different forms of advanced manufacturing.

“They’re very nimble,” Manskey said. “They sit with the employer and develop a program specifically for that employer’s needs. That’s one of the more important things, is that you not only have some of those skill sets already in place here, but that you can have a pipeline in place that can continue to provide quality employees for that advanced manufacturer.”

Workforce development programs tailored to advanced manufacturers also can play a vital role. George Swift, President and CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance, in Lake Charles, LA, said the Louisiana FastStart program customizes training for employers such as advanced manufacturers. It also offers training for up-and-coming workers on particular skills or certificates to meet their needs.