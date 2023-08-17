Plastics Looking For Sustainability

Plastics companies are strategizing how to boost profitability while satisfying recycling and consumer demands.

By Roneshia Thomas

From the July/August 2022 Issue

Over the last decade, the total imports of plastic material rose 19.4%, totaling 432,635 metric tons in 2022. However, from 2012-2022, the exports of plastic materials have decreased by 78.5%. The decline can be attributed to the heightened awareness of the need to increase recycling efforts nationally.

With recycling as a growing issue, the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) aims to support the plastics industry in advancing sustainability goals and improving recycling capabilities. PLASTICS is an organization that represents over one million workers in this $468 billion industry.

In the U.S., this has spurred bipartisan bills such as The Recycling and Composting Accountability Act and the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023. The Recycling and Composting Accountability Act would improve data collection on the nation’s recycling systems and explore the potential of a national composting strategy. The Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act would establish a pilot recycling program at the EPA, which would award grants to communities that improve recycling efforts.

Alongside the plastics industry, both chemical and oil and gas industries have also stepped up sustainability and emission goals. According to a Deloitte analysis, the chemical industry has four areas to improve: sustainability and innovation, portfolio transformation, supply chain woes, and digital transformations.

The chemical industry is vast and very diverse in the products that it produces and has several subcategories, such as inorganic and organic chemical producing industries, fertilizer industries, electroplating, and heat treatment industries.

The most common subcategories of the chemical industry are expected to reach a worth of $953.9 billion by 2027 at a 5% CAGR from the $873.38 billion worth market of 2019 (Allied Market Research, 2020; BCC Research, 2020).

Although the petroleum industry earned record profits in 2022, according to a Deloitte analysis, the industry is still taking strides to transition to cleaner energy to create a more sustainable economy. A combination of economic, geopolitical, trade, policy, and financial factors have triggered a readjustment in the broader energy market.

