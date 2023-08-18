GE Appliances Expanding Manufacturing Operations In Tennessee

The company will invest $34 million to increase its refrigeration manufacturing capacity, while HVAC equipment makers RedDOT Corporation and Lochinvar also announce expansions in the state.

GE Appliances, a Haier company, has announced plans for a $34 million investment to expand refrigeration manufacturing and create 150 new jobs at its wholly owned subsidiary, Monogram Refrigeration LLC (MRO), located in Selmer, TN. The investment will increase the size of the plant and add new fabrication equipment and an assembly line to build Monogram® and Café™ brand integrated bottom-freezer refrigerators.

“We are excited to grow our team and create great new job opportunities in McNairy County and West Tennessee,” said Anne Rushing, President of Monogram Refrigeration LLC and plant manager. “I want to thank McNairy County and the Selmer/McNairy County Industrial Development Board for their strong and sustained support, and the Tennessee Valley Authority and other partners continued cooperation provided over many years. This is the kind of partnership that is a model for progress.”

Monogram Refrigeration’s growth and high-quality jobs added since 2018 have significantly contributed to the growth of McNairy County’s economy. The newly created jobs tied to this week’s announcement will make the company the largest industrial employer in McNairy County.

The increased facility space and refrigeration assembly line from the investment will support continued growth of GE Appliances’ premium appliance brands. Construction will begin immediately, and the new production will begin in the third quarter of 2025.

“The Selmer/McNairy County Industrial Development Board began discussions In August of 2021 with Monogram Refrigeration regarding a possible investment that would expand the production facility to double its size and add 150 jobs,” said Robert Shackelford, chairman of the Selmer/McNairy County Industrial Development Board. “And now, after two years of planning, we are excited to join Monogram Refrigeration and GE Appliances to announce this $34 million investment that will increase the economic impact throughout the region. The Selmer/McNairy County Industrial Development Board is grateful for this opportunity to continue to enhance our partnership with Monogram Refrigeration and GE Appliances.”

Recent investments. This week’s $34 million investment announcement follows several others by Monogram Refrigeration in Selmer, TN recent years. These include: a $9.3 million investment in 2018 for two new production lines adding 210 new jobs; $5 million expansion in 2021 for production of new Zoneline® vertical terminal air conditioners, or VTACs; and an investment in 2022 to produce a new line of bottom-freezer refrigerators. Also in 2022, GE Appliances and freight mobility technology company Einride successfully completed a pilot of Einride’s heavy-duty, autonomous, electric vehicle on public roads moving finished goods from the Monogram Refrigeration plant to a nearby warehouse. This effort was the first U.S. approval for operations of this new type of vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Community support. GE Appliances and Monogram Refrigeration actively support community and educational efforts in McNairy County. In 2021, Monogram Refrigeration and GE Appliances made a four-year commitment to support McNairy County Schools as part of the Skills Training Alliance for Youth (STAY) Initiative, a workforce development program for high school seniors seeking part-time employment as they work toward graduation. The company also supported the renovation of the Family Consumer Labs at McNairy Central and Adamsville High Schools. In 2020, GE Appliances partnered with several local first responder and community-focused organizations to provide donations of new appliances and additional critical supplies during the pandemic. More recently, GE Appliances responded with supplies and funding to agencies supporting those impacted by tornadoes.

HVAC Companies Growing In Tennessee

Recent announcements from two manufacturers in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry represent a total of $53 million capital investment and an expected 191 new jobs in Tennessee.

In Memphis, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter, and RedDOT Corporation officials announced last week that the company will invest $18 million to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations there. This investment will add approximately 175,000 square feet of space to RedDOT’s existing facility to help meet increased customer demand and market growth in the Southeastern U.S. The project is expected to create 50 new jobs in Shelby County, bringing the total number of RedDOT employees in Tennessee to nearly 100.

Founded in Seattle, WA in 1965, RedDOT Corporation manufactures premium mobile HVAC units and components for heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles. The company currently has facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“We are excited about the opportunity to continue our growth trajectory in the state of Tennessee and, in particular, Shelby County,” said Mike Bruneau, COO, RedDOT Corporation. “RedDOT has invested in new capabilities and additional capacity in our new facility where we will better serve our global customer base. The State of Tennessee offers a perfect combination of location, business support and a skilled workforce to help RedDot grow.”

Said Joann Massey, Vice President of Operations, Economic Growth Engine of Memphis and Shelby County (EDGE), “We are excited to see the RedDOT expansion project actualized on President’s Island. RedDOT’s decision to redevelop a previously shuttered facility speaks to their commitment to Memphis and Shelby County. This project is a model for manufacturing facility reuse and truly showcases how EDGE’s PILOT programs work to not only attract new business but also grow existing business in Memphis.”

Across the state in Lebanon, TN, another HVAC manufacturer is expanding operations. Lochinvar, LLC, a subsidiary to A.O. Smith Corporation, specializes in high-efficiency water heating and manufactures residential and commercial boilers, commercial water heaters, heat pumps, pool and spa heaters and storage tanks.

Headquartered in Lebanon, the company plans to invest $35 million to expand manufacturing operations there. Through the project, Lochinvar will create 141 new jobs in Wilson County.

The expansion will allow Lochinvar to house its state-of-the-art engineering, product management and support, platform electronics and development laboratories under one roof. With the additional 141 new positions in Lebanon, A.O. Smith will employ nearly 4,000 people in Tennessee across its operations in Cheatham, Washington, Wilson, Davidson, Putnam, and Williamson counties.

“We’re pleased to receive this support from the State of Tennessee as it recognizes the state’s commitment to fostering growth in the region to improve our economy and create good paying jobs for Tennessee residents. We are excited to construct a center where innovation and technology thrive, as well as provide a state-of-the-art environment in which our employees can grow their careers while creating and innovating,” said Stephen O’Brien, SVP, President and General Manager, Lochinvar, LLC

Commenting on the news, Governor Lee said, “Tennessee’s strong business climate, thriving economy and highly skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like Lochinvar to expand and thrive. I thank Lochinvar for its additional investment of $35 million and for creating nearly 150 jobs and greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Wilson County.”

“Companies always have a choice in where they do business, and we are grateful that Lochinvar has once again placed its trust in Tennessee. Lebanon’s pro-business climate, proximity to the greater Nashville region and access to both higher education institutions and technical schools will ensure Lochinvar’s success in the years to come,” said Commissioner McWhorter, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.