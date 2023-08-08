July / August 2023 Issue (Volume 56, Number 4)

First Word: Rankings Reveal Rising Stars

Our 19th Annual Rankings Report offers a sweeping look at more than 70 categories to assist with a site selection search. From business climate to industry-specific rankings, the 2023 list provides a look at locations that are solid leaders—as well as those on the rise. These State, Metro, and Global Rankings are a tool for site selection professionals to complement their evaluation of locations across North America and the globe.

As the business landscape continues to evolve, Business Facilities adapts its rankings to address factors gaining importance for site selectors. Broadband Access, Housing Growth, and Green Jobs, for example, are new for this edition.

Renewable energy capacity on a global and state scale is evaluated once more this year in the rankings, and feature articles on green energy in this issue take a look at its growing role for decision-makers. Companies are increasingly interested in where their energy use is sourced, and these companion articles contemplate the current status of this and related infrastructure. The energy market transformation calls for innovative ideas and action at all levels.

The Innovation Hubs article showcases examples of resources in several regions around the U.S. that are supporting the entrepreneurial spirit, as well as revitalizing existing firms. You’ll also find industry coverage on fintech and financial services; healthcare and medical devices; and plastics in this issue.

The site selection process can be complex. The 19th Annual Rankings Report distills information on factors central to relocation and expansion projects, and we hope this content will help to shed light on locations already being considered or reveal a new region not yet on your short list.

2023 Business Facilities Rankings Report | As business navigates an evolving landscape, take a look at the top ranked locations in our 19th Annual Rankings Report.

2023 Rankings Report: Top Ranked States | The annual State Rankings Report looks at Best Business Climate, workforce programs, industry growth, and more.

FEATURES

Innovation Hubs Spark Business Creativity | From startups to established firms, regions with innovative resources propel growth for a variety of industries.

Energy-Forward Site Selection | With companies increasingly interested in energy sources, the litany of location factors grows longer.

Renewable Energy Infrastructure Expanding | The grid is gaining green power across North America to support business operations.

Wisconsin Governor’s Report | From urban centers to rural locales, Governor Tony Evers shares insights on what’s next in The Badger State for economic growth and talent development.

SPECIAL REPORTS

Counting On Technology | Innovations from traditional firms and startups alike are driving growth in fintech and insurtech.

Healthy Growth | Across the board, healthcare and medical devices companies are seeking locations for this thriving market.

Building A Strong Corporate Home | When deciding where to locate corporate headquarters, there are many factors to consider.

Plastics Looking For Sustainability | As companies strategize to boost profitability, the industry also has an eye on recycling and other green approaches.

California Focus | Technological innovation and international trade are putting The Golden State on the world stage.

Florida Focus | The Sunshine State offers an array of benefits for business, including incentives.

Indiana Focus | With an eye on the future, economic growth in The Hoosier State is rooted in its 5E Strategy.

Louisiana Focus | The Bayou State is supporting new and existing business with technology-centered programs.

Michigan Focus | The Great Lakes State is primed for the next automotive wave, with EV and mobility at the forefront.

Mississippi Focus | The Magnolia State is focused on programs that fast track success for businesses in a variety of industries.

BUSINESS REPORTS

North Carolina: Building On A Blockbuster Year | Record investments and recognition have marked the past year for the Tar Heel State.

Minnesota: Exports And Energy Jobs On The Rise | Strong trade activity is shining a light on the business climate in the state.

Missouri: At The Ready For Industry | Companies from across industry sectors are choosing the Show Me State to grow operations.

Ohio: Investments Driving Growth | Electric vehicles are among the high-growth sectors in the Buckeye State.

Oklahoma: Reaching New Heights | Aerospace investment is surging in the Sooner State.

DEPARTMENTS

Profile: Consumers Energy

Profile: Washington DC Economic Partnership

Why… Putnam County, Florida?

Q&A: Piedmont Triad International Airport

Q&A: Berlin, Connecticut

The Last Word: Logistics

