Southern Roots Nut Co. will invest over $16M to open a pecan processing facility in Dothan. Meanwhile, $30M in grants will support development of industry-ready sites under Alabama's new SEEDS program.

Southern Roots Nut Co. plans to invest nearly $16.6 million to open a pecan processing facility in Dothan, Alabama. The New Mexico-based company will create 120 jobs in Alabama’s Wiregrass region over a two-year period. Southern Roots will outfit an existing building and build a new facility in Houston County as a hub to process, store and distribute raw pecans.

“My family has called Dothan home since early 2018 and I couldn’t think of a better place to continue our family’s tradition shelling and processing pecans than Dothan,” said Brandon Harrell, Southern Roots’ chief operating officer and president of sales. “We are truly excited to partner with business-friendly state, county and city officials who truly want the best opportunities for their respective areas. We’re honored to have roots in Dothan, Alabama.”

Southern Roots is a pecan grower and processor that specializes in delivering high-quality pecans and pecan products to customers worldwide. The company focuses on sustainable farming practices and advanced technology to ensure efficiency and quality in its operations. The company’s products include shelled and unshelled pecans, flavored pecans, pecan oil and more.

“Pecans are a trademark product for Alabama’s agriculture industry, with an estimated 9,000 acres of orchards in the state,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The processing facility planned by Southern Roots is good news for those involved in the business of Alabama’s official state nut.”

Southern Roots also considered a location in Georgia before selecting the Dothan site. Alabama is working with the City of Dothan to support the project through a package that includes tax credits and AIDT workforce development services. The City and the Industrial Development Board are providing the company with assistance through the AMEA Capital Fund Program, local statutory tax abatements, and discretionary support.

“Year after year, the skilled hands working at Alabama’s food production businesses prove there is a good reason the state’s agriculture industry has earned a national reputation,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Southern Roots Nut Co. is a welcome addition to the business community in Sweet Home Alabama, and I know that its planned facility in Dothan will find success thanks to a dedicated and skilled workforce.”

Alabama SEEDS Program Boosts Industry-Ready Site Development

Last month, Alabama’s State Industrial Development Authority (SIDA) approved more than $30 million in grants under the new Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act (SEEDS) to speed development of industry-ready sites across the state.

The SEEDS program, part of Gov. Ivey’s “Game Plan” package of economic development bills approved by the Legislature last year, takes direct aim at the need for quality industrial sites in Alabama. A total of $30.1 million in SEEDS funding will be matched with $38.4 million in local funds at 29 different industrial sites encompassing nearly 8,400 acres.

“SEEDS represents an important tool that will allow us to keep winning those economic development projects that trigger lasting impacts for Alabama citizens,” said Gov. Ivey. “The awarding of the first grants under the program represents a milestone in our efforts to make sure Alabama remains competitive for game-changing growth projects. The SEEDS Act is allowing us to identify and develop sites as a critical function of our ability to recruit new industry and jobs.”

SIDA approved 14 site assessment grants valued at $1.1 million, chiefly for environmental and geo-tech surveys of early-stage industrial sites at communities including Ashland, Sulligent, Hamilton, Prattville and Montgomery. Local matches totaling a combined $629,000 are pledged.

SIDA also approved 15 development grants valued at $29 million for purposes such as infrastructure improvements, land purchases and site grading. Communities including Jasper, Atmore, Opelika and Mobile will provide matching funds totaling $37.8 million.

“We’ve been very successful in economic development during Governor Kay’s tenure — so successful, in fact, that we find ourselves with a shortage of fully developed sites,” said McNair. “The SEEDS Act is allowing us to identify and develop sites as a critical function of our ability to recruit new industry and jobs. We must have to product to sell.”

SIDA contracted with the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) to administer the SEEDS grant programs. Greenville, SC-based Global Location Services (GLS) assisted in the evaluation process.

After the SEEDS application process opened in October 2023, organizations across the state requested a combined total of $42 million in funding. Those not chosen for funding can apply for future funding, and some benefited from free feedback from GLS as part of the evaluation process.

“Over the past 10 years, economic development projects in Alabama have resulted in the creation of over 167,000 new jobs and $67 billion in capital investment. To maintain this level of success, it is crucial that Alabama communities continuously work to identify, assess, and develop their inventory of sites toward investment-readiness,” said Cedric Colbert, senior consultant at GLS. “By enabling proactive site improvements that will minimize risk to future investment projects, these SEEDS Act grants will directly improve Alabama’s ability to compete for economic development projects on a national scale.”

The approved SEEDs grants will help facilitate the development of industrial sites in both large Alabama cities and small, rural communities. Both large-scale sites and smaller industrial parks will benefit from funding.