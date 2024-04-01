Owl’s Head Alloys Will Invest Over $29M In Mississippi

“This is a great win for Clay County and Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “As a supplier for local manufacturers, including Aluminum Dynamics, Owl’s Head Alloys is a perfect example of how each new economic development project can attract more businesses and jobs to our state. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on Clay County and Mississippi.”

Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Owl’s Head Alloys is a secondary aluminum processor that melts down and recycles aluminum products and by-products to be reused in manufacturing processes. The company will supply recycled aluminum to Aluminum Dynamics.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building improvements. The City of West Point and Clay County are providing local tax abatement assistance.

“Owl’s Head Alloys’ decision to do business in Mississippi is generating nearly 70 new jobs and an impressive investment of more than $29 million that will service local industry and provide sustainable materials in multiple industrial markets,” commented MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “This is precisely the kind of development that can offer economic stability and future investment opportunities for years to come. MDA is excited to welcome this new venture to Mississippi, and we look forward to the many benefits it will bring to Clay County’s thriving economy.”

Construction is slated to begin by May, with completion expected within 18 months. Owl’s Head Alloys plans to fill the 68 jobs over the next three years.

“Owl’s Head Alloys’ decision to establish its operations in Clay County is a testament to the Golden Triangle as a destination for innovative industries,” said Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins. “This investment and the job creation underscores the strength of our local economy and the collaborative spirit within our communities. We welcome Owl’s Head Alloys to the Golden Triangle region, and I’m confident that their presence will further enhance our reputation as a hub for manufacturing excellence.”