Owl’s Head Alloys Will Invest Over $29M In Mississippi

Aluminum processing company Owl’s Head Alloys (OHA) will invest $29.245 million to locate operations in Clay County, Mississippi. The project will create 68 new jobs.
“On behalf of the Owl’s Head Alloys team, I would like to thank Governor Reeves, MDA Executive Director Bill Cork and the entire Golden Triangle Development team for the professionalism and urgency that has been provided at every step in the process of locating the new OHA facility in West Point, Mississippi,” said OHA President Michael J. Boyle. “The ‘pro-business’ approach extended to OHA is a model for the country. We have been greeted with open arms and enthusiasm at every step since day one.”
“This is a great win for Clay County and Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “As a supplier for local manufacturers, including Aluminum Dynamics, Owl’s Head Alloys is a perfect example of how each new economic development project can attract more businesses and jobs to our state. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on Clay County and Mississippi.”
Bowling Green, Kentucky-based Owl’s Head Alloys is a secondary aluminum processor that melts down and recycles aluminum products and by-products to be reused in manufacturing processes. The company will supply recycled aluminum to Aluminum Dynamics.
The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building improvements. The City of West Point and Clay County are providing local tax abatement assistance.
“Owl’s Head Alloys’ decision to do business in Mississippi is generating nearly 70 new jobs and an impressive investment of more than $29 million that will service local industry and provide sustainable materials in multiple industrial markets,” commented MDA Executive Director Bill Cork. “This is precisely the kind of development that can offer economic stability and future investment opportunities for years to come. MDA is excited to welcome this new venture to Mississippi, and we look forward to the many benefits it will bring to Clay County’s thriving economy.”
Construction is slated to begin by May, with completion expected within 18 months. Owl’s Head Alloys plans to fill the 68 jobs over the next three years.
“Owl’s Head Alloys’ decision to establish its operations in Clay County is a testament to the Golden Triangle as a destination for innovative industries,” said Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins. “This investment and the job creation underscores the strength of our local economy and the collaborative spirit within our communities. We welcome Owl’s Head Alloys to the Golden Triangle region, and I’m confident that their presence will further enhance our reputation as a hub for manufacturing excellence.”
Mississippi Targets Nearly $1M For Site Development
Mississippi will invest $993,250 in site development projects throughout the state, Gov. Reeves announced last month. Site development grant funds made available through the MDA assist local economic development entities in their efforts to spur economic growth by attracting new industry to competitive, shovel-ready sites.
“Mississippi is attracting record-shattering private sector investment in large part due to our strategic and proactive approach to site development,” said Gov. Reeves. “We’ve made wise investments that have yielded tremendous dividends for Mississippi and our people. It’s really important that we continue prioritizing investments in infrastructure and further expand the availability of project-ready sites to win even more private sector investment. Mississippi makes it easy for companies to relocate here, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
MDA awarded the grant funds through its Site Development Grant Program for projects in the Ready Sites and Premier Sites categories. Ready Sites require a minimum of 20 highly developable acres, and the site must be work-ready within six months and must be capable of having utilities on site within 12 months. Ready Sites are eligible to receive up to $50,000 in funding. Premier Sites require a minimum of 100 acres and must have attributes that distinguish them from other properties, such as being in high-demand locations, having large-scale, “mega”- acreage or having significant utility infrastructure already in place. They also must have a labor force able to attract the intended market. Premier Sites are eligible to receive up to $250,000 in funding.
Ready Sites
- Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission: Stennis International TechPark, Port Bienville Industrial Park
- Leake County Board of Supervisors: Leake County Business Park
- Pearl River County Board of Supervisors: Pearl River County Technology Park
- Washington County Economic Alliance: 61 & 82 Leland Industrial Park
Premier Sites
- Pearl River County Board of Supervisors: Pearl River County Industrial Park
- Scott County Board of Supervisors:t Wooten Industrial Site
- City of Water Valley: W.C. Gardiner Industrial Park
- Winston County Economic Development District Partnership: Winston County Industrial Park