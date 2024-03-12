DCC Metal Recycling Adds $11M Investment to South Carolina

The company expects to create 78 jobs at the new 48-acre site in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

A metal shredding and recycling company will invest $11 million to add its seventh operation in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

DCC Metal Recycling expects to create 78 jobs at the new 48-acre site in Dillon County.

“Our new operation will be providing excellent job opportunities as well as the purchasing of metal recyclables from area scrap dealers and the general public,” said DCC Metal Recycling President and CEO Donald R. Brewer Jr. “The company is expanding its South Carolina operations into this region resulting in local economic development. The city of Dillon and South Carolina’s new inland port make it a perfect fit for our operation.”

Barbara Melvin, SC Ports President and CEO, said SC Ports is proud to support businesses like DCC Metal Recycling.

“By providing direct rail access to the Port of Charleston, Inland Port Dillon connects companies in the Pee Dee and beyond to global markets and enables goods to swiftly move through the supply chain,” Melvin said.

The site is expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2025.

DCC Metal Recycling was founded in Hemingway, South Carolina, in 1943.

Matica Group To Establish First North American Manufacturing Operations

Matica Group, a global identity and payment solutions provider, will establish its first North American manufacturing site in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. The $2 million investment is expected to create 40 jobs in Greer, according to S.C. Commerce.

Sandro Camilleri, Matica Group’s founder and CEO, said the company has had its sights on opening a U.S. location for “some time.”

“South Carolina consistently ranks as one of the most business-friendly states in the U.S. and this, combined with our existing expert technical staff already being located here, meant that Greer made perfect sense as a location for our new facility,” Camilleri said. “The local associations and authorities have been extremely supportive, and we feel very welcome and look forward to a successful future.”

Matica Group is based in Switzerland and has 200 employees and 11 facilities worldwide.

The Greer site is expected to be operational in July 2024.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for both projects.