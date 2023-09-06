The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Board approved a $40 million loan for San Diego to bring the 25,000-square-foot Miramar Greenery facility inside its city limits.

The creation of an organic waste processing facility will not only help one California city comply with a state requirement to divert organic materials from landfills, but will bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

San Diego was recently approved for a $40 million loan from the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) to bring the 25,000-square-foot Miramar Greenery facility inside its city limits. The project is estimated to cost $77.2 million and bring 156 construction jobs and 45 permanent jobs to the city.

Renee Robertson, San Diego Environmental Services Director, said organic waste recycling is the “single fastest and easiest” way for people to combat climate change.

“The new organic waste processing facility will enable us to divert a higher volume of material from the landfill and convert it into compost, and to do so more efficiently and more cost-effectively,” Robertson said. “We are excited to use external funding for a project that supports the city’s Zero Waste Plan goals, and we look forward to bringing this innovative and sustainable facility to fruition.”

San Diego’s Zero Waste Plan intends to divert 90% of trash from landfills by 2035 and have zero waste by 2040. Miramar Greenery’s project also complies with 2016’s Senate Bill 1383 that mandates the collection and diversion of organic waste from landfills.

The site is expected to increase the city’s organic-waste processing from 40,000 tons per year to more than 251,000 tons per year. It also will feature a reinforced concrete floor, roof, and walls with hangar-style doors.

IBank is financing the loan through its Infrastructure State Revolving Fund loan. Other areas that received the loan include: Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District, Stallion Springs Community Services District, and Placentia Library District of Orange County.