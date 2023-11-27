Kentucky Grand Openings Show Continued Economic Growth

Two facilities opening this month continue a trend of economic growth in Kentucky.

In Bullitt County, UPS Supply Chain Solutions’ Velocity facility — a $79 million operation – is projected to create 500 distribution and logistics jobs.

“The Velocity facility is a modernized warehouse with a digital ecosystem that optimizes and orchestrates everything from order flow to labor management,” said Kate Gutmann, UPS president of International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions. “With the help of our skilled and diverse team members, the facility can process over 350,000 units per day.”

Gov. Andy Beshear said UPS is a “prime example” of one of the word’s largest companies putting trust in the commonwealth.

West Louisville, KY Lands Largest Economic Development Project In 20 Years Stellar Snacks will create 350 jobs with $137M investment. Read more…

“UPS has a long history in the state, and I am excited to see them continue to grow and thrive here,” Beshear said.

Most recently, UPS announced in October 2022 a more than $300 million investment that will create 435 jobs across projects in Jefferson and Bullitt counties.

Located in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Velocity is “one of the largest and most technologically advanced distribution facilities in the industry,” according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

Meanwhile, V-Soft Consulting – an information technology consulting company – held a grand opening for its new Louisville headquarters.

Beshear said there’s “something special” about companies like V-Soft Consulting that choose to stay in Kentucky.

“Today’s official opening is an incredible achievement, not just for V-Soft, but for the Louisville community and Kentucky as a whole,” Beshear said at the grand opening event. “I am thrilled to be here today to celebrate this exciting step and look forward to V-Soft’s success for many years to come.”

V-Soft Consulting a U.S.-based corporation, recently moved into a new, owned space. It has been in operation since 1997.