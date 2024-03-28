Lexington, KY is now home to Bespoken Spirits, while in Bowling Green investment from two metal manufacturers expands the industry ecosystem.

On March 27, Bespoken Spirits celebrated the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky. With its $3.2 million investment, Bespoken Spirits now operates its headquarters and manufacturing operation in Lexington, and has created 16 jobs paying an average hourly wage of $70.77 including benefits.

“Adding a company like Bespoken Spirits to the commonwealth is a welcome addition to the state’s booming signature bourbon industry,” said Gov. Beshear in congratulating the company on its milestone. “Whenever a company chooses to relocate their headquarters and manufacturing operation to Kentucky, it is an incredible opportunity for not just our state, but for the individuals and communities who will benefit with well-paying, quality jobs. I want to congratulate Bespoken and their leadership for yesterday’s exciting grand opening event, and I look forward to their future success here in the commonwealth.”

The relocation of Bespoken Spirits’ headquarters and manufacturing operations from San Francisco includes building improvements, equipment, start-up costs, and other related expenses. The new location will allow Bespoken to boost its presence in the supply chain to include distillation, completing the characterization and recipe catalog from grain to glass.

“We are thrilled to move our headquarters into the heart of Kentucky’s bourbon country with the opening of Bespoken’s new distillery in Lexington,” said Bespoken Spirits CEO Peter Iglesias. “We’re excited to introduce our unique method of whiskey making to the rich heritage of distilling that Kentucky is renowned for and grateful for the outpouring of support from the local community and government.”

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton noted the fit between Bespoken and the community: “I was happy to be involved in recruiting Bespoken Spirits to Lexington. Bespoken Spirits is a perfect fit for Lexington. Agriculture technology companies are attracted to our city because of its quality of life, highly educated workforce and deep roots in agriculture. By integrating technology into the art of bourbon aging, Bespoken Spirits is now ushering in a new era of craftsmanship here in bourbon country. Welcome, Bespoken Spirits!”

Commerce Lexington President and CEO Bob Quick welcomes the company and looks forward to the tourists it will attract to Lexington and the surrounding areas: “The Greater Lexington region prides itself on unique experiences for both visitors and residents, and the relocation of Bespoken Spirits from California to Lexington’s Greyline Station will provide another quality tourist attraction. We are honored that the company’s executives chose our city and region for its new headquarters and manufacturing operation. I would like to congratulate Bespoken on its success and welcome their team to our community.”

To encourage investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) in August 2023 preliminarily approved an incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program. By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments. In addition, Bespoken can receive resources from Kentucky’s workforce service providers. Those include no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job-training incentives.

Metals Industry Boosted In Bowling Green, KY

Today, Gov. Beshear highlighted continued growth in Kentucky’s metals industry as SCS-2 LLC, a member of the Southern Coil Solutions family, announced plans for a new $63 million distribution and transfer facility in Bowling Green, creating 28 new full-time jobs. The project follows a July 2023 announcement of a $27 million investment to build a fully automated steel coil warehouse distribution and logistics center in Bowling Green. That announcement included the creation of 30 full-time jobs.

“I am thrilled to see continued investment to support the Southern Coil Solutions location in Warren County that was announced just last summer,” said Gov. Beshear. “This investment builds on our state’s strong infrastructure to support distribution and logistics operations, and I look forward to this new transfer facility being completed next year.”

The facility will be engineered to meet the needs of the company’s diverse clientele, featuring advanced automation systems for optimal coil storage and rail services capabilities. With a focus on safety, security and efficiency, SCS-2 is poised to serve the critical storage needs and transportation requirements of key sectors, including the rapidly evolving battery industry, essential for powering electric vehicles and renewable energy systems. The facility is expected to be operational by June 2025.

Upon completion, the facility will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified by the U.S. Green Building Council.

“This new facility signifies more than just an expansion; it reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Mark J. Loik, CEO of SCS-2 LLC. “By selecting Bowling Green for this project, we leverage not only its strategic location and infrastructure within the Kentucky Transpark but also contribute significantly to local economic growth and industry diversification. Additionally, we are deeply grateful to our partner, CareGo, for their dedicated work and pivotal role in making this project a reality.”

Established in 2024, SCS-2 LLC is a frontrunner in automated storage and railway services for the metals industry, catering to sectors like automotive, food and beverage and battery production. The company’s facility, located in a strategic industrial area for easy access to major transport routes, spans over 300,000 square feet.

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott recognized the potential of the project: “Southern Coil Solutions’ new facility represents a monumental stride in our ongoing efforts to attract high-tech industries to Bowling Green. Their innovative approach to materials handling will undoubtedly set a new industry standard, reinforcing our city’s position as an attractive destination for global companies.”

CSX Manager of Industrial Development Jody Lassiter welcomed the project: “CSX welcomes Southern Coil Solutions to the Kentucky Transpark in Bowling Green. We look forward to providing rail service to the company’s new warehousing operations, helping enhance the region’s logistical capabilities and reaffirming our commitment to fostering economic growth and development in the area.”

In another investment from the sector, Vista Metals, a manufacturer of specialty aluminum products primarily supporting aerospace, commercial aircraft, defense, automotive and general industrial applications, announced earlier this month that it will locate an operation in Bowling Green, KY. The company will create more than 50 full-time jobs behind an approximate $60 million investment. Initial site preparation is underway, and Vista Metals will commence with a phased build-out to support the growth in its core markets. As part of this project, Vista Metals plans to acquire more than 100 acres and the construction of a 75,000-plus-square-foot facility.

Ron Bunch, CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the partnership required to make this project a reality: “We are excited to welcome Vista Metals to Bowling Green. We highly appreciate their decision to choose our community for this exceptional project and extend our immense gratitude to our numerous partners, including Atmos Energy, TVA, Warren County Water District, Warren RECC, Scotty’s Contracting & Stone and our Presidents Club investors, for enabling us to succeed in such endeavors.”

