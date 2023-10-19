Pretzel manufacturer Stellar Snacks will invest $137 million and create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years in West Louisville, Kentucky. The investment is the single largest economic development project the state has on record for the community over the past 20 years.

Stellar Snacks is the first woman-owned pretzel manufacturer in the United States. The investment will establish the company’s newest and largest industrial pretzel bakery in Louisville in an existing 434,000-square-foot building. Work on the first-class manufacturing facility is scheduled to begin in March 2024, with the baking of the first products at the location in September 2024.

“We are thrilled to share that our business has seen astronomical growth after launching our brand in 2021, thanks to our people, passion and exquisite product,” said Elisabeth Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Since then, we have been on a mission to expand production coast to coast. We are proud to announce that we have selected Louisville as our home in the Midwest. The outcome will be an important success story for our team and the people of the great state of Kentucky. We can’t emphasize enough that our goal is to provide career opportunities and positive impact in Louisville, especially in our neighborhood so we can flourish together in the years to come.”

The project is contingent upon final approval of state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority not related to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program currently in place for the West End Opportunity Partnership. These incentives may include support for rail access to the building and per-job grants with added benefits for the hiring of individuals who reside in the nine neighborhoods that comprise the West End Opportunity area.

“I want to welcome Stellar Snacks to Kentucky and to West Louisville as this incredible project represents what we believe is the single largest investment and job-creation project in the community over the last several decades,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Not only are we getting a growth-minded company that is creating hundreds of quality jobs in the area, but a company with leaders who truly want to engrain themselves in this wonderful community for years to come. Stellar Snacks is a perfect fit in so many ways, and I cannot wait to see the company grow and prosper here well into the future.”