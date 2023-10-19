Pretzel manufacturer Stellar Snacks will invest $137 million and create 350 full-time jobs over the next 10 years in West Louisville, Kentucky. The investment is the single largest economic development project the state has on record for the community over the past 20 years.
Stellar Snacks is the first woman-owned pretzel manufacturer in the United States. The investment will establish the company’s newest and largest industrial pretzel bakery in Louisville in an existing 434,000-square-foot building. Work on the first-class manufacturing facility is scheduled to begin in March 2024, with the baking of the first products at the location in September 2024.
“We are thrilled to share that our business has seen astronomical growth after launching our brand in 2021, thanks to our people, passion and exquisite product,” said Elisabeth Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Since then, we have been on a mission to expand production coast to coast. We are proud to announce that we have selected Louisville as our home in the Midwest. The outcome will be an important success story for our team and the people of the great state of Kentucky. We can’t emphasize enough that our goal is to provide career opportunities and positive impact in Louisville, especially in our neighborhood so we can flourish together in the years to come.”
The project is contingent upon final approval of state incentives by the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority not related to the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) program currently in place for the West End Opportunity Partnership. These incentives may include support for rail access to the building and per-job grants with added benefits for the hiring of individuals who reside in the nine neighborhoods that comprise the West End Opportunity area.
“I want to welcome Stellar Snacks to Kentucky and to West Louisville as this incredible project represents what we believe is the single largest investment and job-creation project in the community over the last several decades,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Not only are we getting a growth-minded company that is creating hundreds of quality jobs in the area, but a company with leaders who truly want to engrain themselves in this wonderful community for years to come. Stellar Snacks is a perfect fit in so many ways, and I cannot wait to see the company grow and prosper here well into the future.”
Founded in 2019 by mother-daughter duo, Elisabeth and Gina Galvin, Stellar Snacks currently operates two plants in Northern Nevada, where it employs more than 170 people. Stellar Snacks is certified woman-owned by the National Women Business Owners Corporation (NWBOC). It distributes products to more than 5,000 grocery and retail stores nationwide with products also sold online and offered during in-flight snack service on Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and American Airlines. Stellar products include pretzel braids in four gourmet flavors – Simply Stellar, Maui Monk, Bold & Herby and Sweet & Sparky – with new flavors and product innovation coming in early 2024.
“When my mom and I landed in Louisville, something finally clicked – it felt like destiny,” added Gina Galvin, co-founder of Stellar Snacks. “Beyond our passion for baking delicious, high-quality snacks, we believe every pretzel has a purpose. That’s why we commission emerging artists to design one-of-a-kind artwork for our bags and engage with the arts community to inspire creativity in the world around us. The energy of the kind-hearted, driven people in Louisville and the creativity flowing through this historic city align perfectly with our values. We truly look forward to growing with this community.”
“I am thrilled to celebrate Stellar Snacks’ decision to locate in West Louisville,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “This is a major announcement for the community, adding more than 300 quality jobs with a $137 million investment in one of our most underserved areas. Stellar Snacks is a company that shares our values of innovation, sustainability and diversity, and we are honored to welcome them to our city. I want to thank Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and our economic development team at Louisville Metro Government for their hard work and collaboration in making this come to fruition. Together, we are building a brighter future for Louisville.”
MultiTech Industries Plans $3.6M Expansion In Franklin Facility
MultiTech Industries, a provider of engineered metal components and assemblies, plans to expand its Franklin facility with a $3.7 million investment. The expansion project will create 20 new, full-time positions.
The Illinois-based company will expand its Franklin facility by doubling the square footage and paving the way for additional capacity, technologies and capabilities within the progressive stamping manufacturing product line. The investment adds capacity to better serve MultiTech’s customers and employees in the region, increases the company’s U.S. based manufacturing footprint and provides additional jobs and opportunities to the Franklin and Simpson County communities.
Western Kentucky Distilling Celebrates Grand Opening In Ohio County
Western Kentucky Distilling Co. recently celebrated the grand opening of its new $30 million bourbon and rye whiskey distillery in Beaver Dam, KY. The new distillery operation – the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition – is located in the Bluegrass Crossings Business Center. The 25,000-square-foot distillery on 80 acres features 15 warehouses adding an additional 300,000 square feet. It will have the capacity to distill over 50,000 barrels per year and store 250,000 barrels. The distillery has already brought 25 jobs to the region, with 35 total full-time jobs to be created as production increases.
“It’s a proud moment for our team at Western Kentucky Distilling Co. as we open the doors and start making Kentucky bourbon and rye whiskey within our walls,” said Western Kentucky Distilling Co. COO and Master Distiller Jacob Call. “Kentucky whiskey has a rich history in our state, and it’s an honor for our distillery to become part of that legacy. As the first official distillery in Ohio County since Prohibition, we’re excited to be part of the community and bring jobs to the region.”
“Coming off what was a historic year for Kentucky bourbon in 2022, seeing these announced projects and investments become operational and begin production is an incredible step for the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s grand opening marks yet another step forward for Kentucky’s signature bourbon and spirits industry and will continue to provide incredible job opportunities for the Western Kentucky region. Congratulations to Western Kentucky Distilling’s leadership on this exciting next step.”
“We are excited to see Western Kentucky Distilling Co.’s success at Bluegrass Crossings Business Centre,” said Ohio County Economic Development Alliance executive director Jason S. Chinn. “This project creates new jobs and reinforces Ohio County’s reputation as a business-friendly community. We celebrate Western Kentucky Distilling Co. for their skill and dedication to their craft and look forward to what they accomplish in the future.”
“This marks another significant milestone for our company,” said MultiTech Industries President Anthony Falcone. “Our Franklin, Kentucky, plant expansion is in line with MultiTech’s commitment to be a global leading metal component manufacturing and assembly organization by marrying technology with advanced manufacturing capabilities executed by our best asset, our employees, that is first choice in the marketplace. Additionally, with this expansion, we celebrate the commitment and passion for excellence of the teammates of our Franklin, Kentucky, facility. Through their hard work and relentless dedication, our Franklin, Kentucky, facility has become the flagship stamping manufacturing facility for our company.”
“October is Manufacturing Month in the commonwealth, and thanks to our world-class workforce and great companies investing in communities across the state, Kentucky’s industry is stronger than ever,” said Gov. Beshear. “MultiTech Industries is an important part of the Franklin community, and I am excited to see them continue to grow and find success here in the commonwealth.”
“We are very fortunate to have MultiTech in Simpson County,” said Simpson County Judge/Executive Mason Barnes. “John Eaton, their plant manager, lives in Simpson County and has done a great job making the plant one of the best industries in our area. MultiTech was our Industry of the Year in Simpson County in 2022 and they continue to be a great corporate citizen for Franklin.”