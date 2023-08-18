In the New England town of Town of Berlin, Connecticut, aerospace and related companies have found a strategic location.

Business Facilities: Tell us about the Town of Berlin, CT and its business climate?

Chris Edge: Our central location is at the hub of the regional highway network including most major interstates (I-84/I-91) and north/south state highways. With upgrades to the New Haven/Springfield high speed commuter Rail Line, a trip to New York City and points south is a short ride away. A location in Berlin allows firms to tap into the region’s large pool of educated workers. The town has attracted regional and international businesses such as COMCAST, Eversource, Assa Abloy, and Home Depot, while retaining its New England charm for a magnificent quality of life.

BF: What is the history of aerospace in Berlin, CT and the surrounding area?

Edge: Berlin is the home of a number of firms which supply both the commercial and military aerospace industries including Budney Aerospace & Overhaul, TIGHITCO, Cambridge Specialties, Forrest Machine, only to name a few. Geographically located in the center of Connecticut, our location is very advantageous as we are less than 15 miles from Pratt & Whitney (Raytheon Technologies), 40 miles from Sikorsky Aircraft (Lockheed Martin), and less than 2.5 hours to both Boston and New York City.

BF: What is the current state of the industry there? What type of growth or developments have aerospace companies in your region seen in recent years? What is on the horizon?

Edge: Our aerospace sector has been flourishing locally and statewide, with job growth and investment happening to accelerate growth, find funding, reduce taxes, optimize operations, and cultivate talent. State investment into new technologies and various programs to assist with introduction of that technology have helped these firms to grow and tap into a robust pipeline of experienced talent. We see continued growth in the industry and are seeking to attract firms in the aerospace supply chain and specialty service firms that cater to the industry by assisting those here to streamline processes, shorten lead-times, and save money in the long term.

BF: What type of programs does Berlin offer to businesses in the aerospace field?

Edge: The Town of Berlin has set up a 4-tier tax abatement/incentive program which varies from three up to 10 years and is based upon the level of investment.