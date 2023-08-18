Fidelis New Energy®, LLC has selected Mason County, West Virginia as the site for a lifecycle carbon neutral hydrogen production facility – The Mountaineer GigaSystem™ and the Monarch Cloud Campus for data centers powered by net-zero hydrogen. Mountaineer will implement the proprietary FidelisH2® technology that enables production of hydrogen with zero lifecycle carbon emissions from a combination of natural gas, carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) and renewable energy.

West Virginia’s “position at the forefront of energy and chemical production in the United States make it a natural choice for a project such as ours.” — Pete Hollis,

Fidelis New Energy

“We are proud to have selected West Virginia as home to the Mountaineer GigaSystem where it can serve as a major anchor and support for the broader ARCH2 Hydrogen Hub,” said Pete Hollis, Senior Vice President and Global Head of CCUS of Fidelis. “The state’s position at the forefront of energy and chemical production in the United States make it a natural choice for a project such as ours.”

The project’s four-phase construction plan will provide substantial employment opportunities for the local workforce, with 800 full-time jobs and 4,200 construction workers.

“I am beyond excited that West Virginia will be the home of the Mountaineer GigaSystem and Monarch Cloud Campus,” said Governor Jim Justice. “West Virginia has a long history as an energy powerhouse for our nation, thanks to our hardworking people who know how to get the job done. And now, we’re in a great position to make the most of a new fuel – hydrogen – through this incredible project in Mason County. There’s simply no doubt that Fidelis is going to help shape the future of West Virginia in a major, major way by assisting in the commercial lift-off of some truly exciting new industries.

“During my time as Governor, West Virginia has seen many major economic development wins, which have contributed to the diversification of our economy and the fostering of the most business-friendly environment in the nation,” he continued. “Fidelis’s selection of West Virginia for their projects adds another huge win to our growing track record of success, and I thank all those involved in bringing this project to fruition.”

As one of two “high impact industrial business districts” in the state under West Virginia Code 5B 2-21, the project is planned to be built over time in four phases with each phase producing over 500 metric tons per day (MTPD) of net-zero carbon hydrogen at an approximate capital cost of $2 billion per phase excluding associated investments in data centers, greenhouses, etc. The first FidelisH2 train of the Mountaineer GigaSystem is expected to commence operations in 2028.

This net-zero carbon hydrogen will be used for a variety of purposes including carbon-neutral hyperscale datacenters, greenhouses, transportation, and steel production. The Monarch Cloud Campus will consist of net-zero carbon emission data centers on land secured by Fidelis within the Mountaineer site and additional acreage within Mason County. Fully built out, the data center capacity could reach 1,000 MW, representing over $5 billion in additional investment.

An incentive package from West Virginia will enable Mountaineer to conduct additional geologic evaluation for CCUS required for the permits needed to conduct CCUS activities. These activities will serve as the foundation for the clean hydrogen and carbon capture and sequestration industries in the state, providing a source of jobs and generating state revenue for CO2 volumes stored safely and permanently underground. Fidelis has a demonstrated history of leadership within the CCUS space, with experience in partnering and developing carbon storage assets on the Gulf Coast of the United States and in Europe. When all four phases of the Mountaineer GigaSystem are operational, approximately 10 million metric tons per year of CO2 would be permanently stored, providing over $100 million in annual revenue to the state or approximately $25 million per phase each year.

West Virginia and Fidelis have finalized an operating agreement which determines the terms for the targeted storage capacity and the pore space agreement establishing exclusive rights for CCS in certain areas.

“West Virginia has made great strides in positioning itself as a global leader in CCUS by leveraging its geology and passing laws that make West Virginia competitive with other states,” said Dan Shapiro, CEO of Co-Founder of Fidelis. “We are grateful to Governor Justice as well as Speaker of the House of Delegates Roger Hanshaw and Senate President Craig Blair for their roles in positioning West Virginia as a leader in the growing CCUS industry through the laws enacted in the prior regular legislative session regarding CCUS.”

Watch the video below to see the project announcement: