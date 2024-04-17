OTR, Birmingham Fastener Expand In Mexico

OTR Engineered Solutions will open its new facility in the Monterrey metropolitan area in August; Birmingham Fastener opened a new facility in Querétaro City last month.

Georgia-based OTR Engineered Solutions’ (OTR) new facility being built in Apodaca, Mexico is scheduled to begin operations on August 1. The Monterrey metropolitan-area site was strategically selected to supply OEM customers with products and value-added services such as tire mounting, sequencing, just-in-time supply and warehousing on a local basis.

Located on a 9.75-acre lot, the 152,738-square-foot building is comparable in size to OTR’s facilities in Rome, GA and Fort Worth, TX. In addition to its proximity to the company’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers, the site offers convenient access to main roads and public transportation, helping to attract skilled labor and maximize distribution efficiency.

Construction of the new facility is on schedule. The building has been erected, and tenant improvements are currently being made, including the installation of electric, lighting, compressed air and fire suppression systems, as well as offices.

“We’re eagerly anticipating the August opening of the Apodaca facility so we can begin working even more closely with multiple OEMs operating in the Monterrey area,” said Tom Rizzi, President and CEO, OTR. “This move exemplifies OTR’s commitment to customers and dedication to serving our business partners.”

Upon completion, the Mexico location will mark OTR’s 32nd facility worldwide.

OTR Engineered Solutions specializes in off-the-road tire, wheel and track solutions for OEMs and aftermarkets. The firm has strategic partnerships with OEMs covering construction, lawn & garden, power sports, agriculture, forestry, mining, material handling, and specialty vehicle markets. OTR has 31 facilities and warehouse locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, serving customers globally.

Birmingham Fastener Expands With Mexico Facility

Last month, Birmingham Fastener, a full-service manufacturer and distributor of high-quality specialty fasteners, expanded to Mexico with the opening of a facility in Querétaro City. The new facility helps businesses that have commercial, construction or aerospace projects in Mexico localize their supply chain and access inventory quicker.

Commercial and Aerospace Supply de Mexico S. de R.L de C.V. (CASM) operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Birmingham Fastener, with support — including inventory supply — from Alabama Aerospace, Birmingham Fastener’s aerospace and defense branch. CASM supplies both commercial and aerospace parts to the manufacturing, construction, and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) sectors in Mexico.

“We are excited about Mexico being our first location outside of the U.S.,” said Brad Tinney, president and CEO of Birmingham Fastener. “The business and growth environment in Mexico makes it the perfect place to locate.”

“My team and I look forward to providing quality parts to customers here in Mexico at a competitive cost,” commented Saúl Pedraza, who leads the CASM team in Querétaro.

CASM serves a wide variety of industries across the aerospace and commercial sectors, including renewable energy, space exploration, communications, water works, structural steel fabrication and electrical utilities.