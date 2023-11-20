Hoffman Brothers Invests Nearly $6M For Missouri Expansion

A full-service residential and commercial HVAC provider plans to create 300 new jobs as part of its nearly $6 million expansion in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

The Hoffman Brothers’ 20,000-square-foot expansion includes a shared services space to accommodate its growth in the greater St. Louis area “and beyond,” according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

“Hoffmann Brothers is a shining example of an employer benefitting its community and helping Missourians prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “This expansion is adding hundreds of good-paying jobs while serving as further proof of our state’s status as an ideal business location. We’re grateful for Hoffmann Brothers’ commitment to St. Louis as it continues to create new opportunities in the region.”

Chris Hoffman, Hoffman Brothers CEO, said he is grateful for the opportunity to work with the Missouri DED to create high-paying jobs in Missouri. The average wage for jobs is expected to be above the county and city average.

Gov. Mike Parson said the company’s history in the region — it has had a presence for more than four decades — speaks to Missouri’s ability to “support leading businesses.”

“As our investments in Missouri’s workforce and infrastructure continue to produce results, we look forward to the continued success of quality employers like Hoffmann Brothers,” Parson said.

Hoffman Brothers expanded in 2020 to Nashville, Tennessee.