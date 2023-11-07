Clayco To Invest $50M In St. Louis, Create 400 Jobs

A full-service real-estate development firm will invest $50 million in St. Louis to relocate and expand its offices and operations center in the city.

The move by Clayco will bring 400 jobs to the community, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

“We’re grateful for Clayco’s ongoing commitment to St. Louis as it again chooses to invest and create jobs in the region,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “For years, this company has benefited the St. Louis region by creating quality jobs and invaluable community impact.”

Clayco currently has offices in St. Louis suburbs Overland and Clayton and will move nearly 600 St. Louis-based staff to a renovated facility in Berkeley, according to MO DED. The location, a 230,000-square-foot office in NorthPark Development, will house subsidiaries and several of Clayco’s design-build functions. More than 1,000 employees will be able to work at the site as Clayco increases its staff in the coming years.

Bob Clark, Clayco’s Executive Chairman and Founder, said he grew up in the St. Louis area and the company’s leadership is committed to “engaging the community with our funding, our time, and our hands.”

“This announcement and move ensures St. Louis and Missouri will remain an integral part of Clayco’s future,” Clark said. “While we have a national footprint, the company is proud to employ over 1,500 people in Missouri, including our field labor and trades craftspeople. It is a high personal priority for me to do all I can to help the region regain the glory of its past.”

Gov. Mike Parson said the state is “thrilled” to see an industry leader and long-time community partner expand its presence in the St. Louis region.

“This significant investment is a testament to Missouri’s status as an ideal business location with the ability to provide for employers’ needs,” Parson said. “We look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Clayco as it grows and creates new, good-paying jobs for Missourians in the St. Louis region.”