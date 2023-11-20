Manufacturing, Healthcare Projects Bring 225 Jobs To Tennessee

Stone Mountain Technologies, Inc. (SMTI) will invest $13.9 million to establish new manufacturing operations in Piney Flats, Tennessee. SMTI will create 111 new jobs in Sullivan County and launch production of ANESI, its brand of high efficiency gas-fired heat pumps.

“We are excited to launch the manufacturing and engineering of our ANESI brand of very high efficiency heat pumps and water heaters for residential and commercial buildings in Northeast Tennessee, adding to the state’s growing advanced energy economy,” said SMTI CEO Michael Garrabrant. “We look forward to adding skilled manufacturing jobs and opportunities to the region.”

Piney Flats-based SMTI manufactures cost effective, next generation heating technologies using sorption heat pump cycles. The company strives to provide customers with high-comfort, cost-effective, low/zero-carbon heating and cooling.

“Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like SMTI to thrive,” commented Governor Bill Lee. “I thank SMTI for its investment to create more than 100 jobs and greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Sullivan County and the region.”

Since 2019, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 40 economic development projects in the Northeast Tennessee region. These projects have resulted in approximately 3,600 job commitments and approximately $1 billion in capital investment.

“We appreciate SMTI for establishing manufacturing operations and investing nearly $14 million in Sullivan County,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “We know this will add momentum to Tennessee’s growing manufacturing industry, and we look forward to the company’s continued success.”

“It is rewarding to see a company that was founded in Northeast Tennessee develop and grow into the success SMTI has become, and I think the best is yet to come,” said Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable. “I would like to congratulate its leadership team and our economic development team at NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership and partners at TNECD, TVA and BTES. There is nothing greater than homegrown success stories to support our standing as being where Tennessee begins its business day!”

Behavioral Health Company Grows In Franklin

In Williamson County, Summit Behavioral Healthcare will invest $4.5 million to expand its Franklin headquarters. Through this project, Summit BHC will create 125 new jobs over the next five years.

“Summit BHC has had the pleasure of being headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, for more than 10 years,” commented Brent Turner, CEO, Summit Behavioral Healthcare. “Thanks to the incredible dedication of our 3,600 employees, we are excited to expand our team in Williamson County to better support our growth and the provision of much-needed behavioral healthcare and substance use disorder treatment at our facilities across the United States. We are grateful to the Governor’s Office, TNECD, TVA, the City of Franklin, and Williamson County, together with our other team members and partners, for supporting our continued growth in Tennessee.”

Summit Behavioral Healthcare operates a network of behavioral and mental health centers throughout the country. The company currently operates more than 35 inpatient facilities that specialize in helping adults, adolescents and families suffering from mental health challenges and addiction. Upon completion of the project, the company will employ more than 450 Tennesseans.

“Tennessee has made itself a destination for headquarters to thrive thanks to our unmatched business climate and skilled workforce,” said Gov. Lee. “I thank Summit BHC for its ongoing investment in Tennessee and for creating 125 new jobs to provide greater opportunity for Tennesseans across Williamson County.”

TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Williamson County since 2019. These projects have resulted in approximately 4,000 job commitments and $265 million in capital investment.

“Headquarters can grow and succeed in Tennessee thanks to our pro-business environment, quality of life and talented workforce,” said McWhorter. “We appreciate Summit BHC’s investment in Williamson County and look forward to the ways these new jobs will help strengthen the local economy.”

“It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in the Valley,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development. “We are proud to partner with Williamson, Inc. and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like Summit and celebrate this announcement together.”