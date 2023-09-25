DePre To Establish HQ, Manufacturing Operations In Tennessee

The joint venture between DeRoyal Industries and Premier, Inc. will invest $10.3 million and create nearly 30 new healthcare product manufacturing jobs in Powell, TN.

DePre, LLC — a joint venture comprised of DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Premier, Inc., and 34 Premier member health systems — will establish a healthcare products manufacturing facility in Powell, Tennessee. DePre will invest $10.3 million and create 26 new jobs at the company’s headquarters and manufacturing plant on West Beaver Creek Road.

“We are delighted to bring more jobs to the East Tennesssee region where work ethic and quality production is embodied with the team at DePre,” said DeRoyal President & CEO Brian DeBusk. “For 50 years, DeRoyal Industries has manufactured medical devices that improve the clinical quality and economic health of our customers. The partnership between DeRoyal Industries, Premier Inc. and 34 Premier member health systems support the need for essential medical products allowing for continuous supply to customers when needed.”

“A strong workforce, expanding infrastructure and robust business environment make Tennessee an ideal location for the production of isolation gowns – a vital product for our nation’s healthcare providers,” said Premier President and CEO Michael J. Alkire. “We thank the Governor, TNECD and local officials for their work with us on this project. This investment and their support will help drive greater domestic production of the supplies that providers need to care for patients and strengthen resiliency in the U.S. healthcare supply chain.”

DePre will manufacture medical isolation gowns, bringing the production of this product from overseas to the U.S. to support more than 4,350 hospitals in Premier’s customer portfolio, as well as other healthcare providers nationwide. To support the venture long term, health system co-investors signed multi-year commitments to purchase a portion of the isolation gowns used each year from DePre. Upon completion, DePre’s facility will use state-of-the-art automation to produce two gowns per second.

Powell, Tennessee-based DeRoyal Industries is a global medical manufacturer. The company’s product and business solutions include patient care products, orthopedic supports and bracing, surgical and safety devices, wound care and integrated inventory management technologies.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Premier is an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 300,000 other providers. Its integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, enable better care outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide.

“Companies choose to call Tennessee home thanks to our strong business climate and highly skilled workforce,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I thank DePre for its commitment to creating new opportunities for families across Knox County and am proud that East Tennessee will continue to be a hub for healthcare.”

Since 2019, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Knox County, resulting in approximately 1,800 job commitments and $115 million in capital investment.

“Tennessee is a top exporter of medical equipment, making our state the ideal location for DePre to produce isolation gowns,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “I welcome DePre to the Volunteer State and thank DeRoyal Industries for its continued investment in Powell and Knox County.”