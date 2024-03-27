Landmark Ceramics will invest $72 million to expand in Mt. Pleasant; Bridgetown Natural Foods will invest $78.3 million to locate a manufacturing and distribution facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Landmark Ceramics UST, Inc. will invest $71.9 million to expand its tile production manufacturing facility in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. The company will increase its footprint by more than 400,000 square feet and create 78 new jobs in Southern Middle Tennessee.

“We are excited to finally have the chance to reveal our latest investments that started back in 2022,” said Landmark Ceramics CEO Filippo Sgarbi. “Despite being a young company, Landmark Ceramics has made big steps in the North American market in the past eight years, which is also thanks to the continuous support of TNECD. These latest important investments to increase our production capacity and create a brand-new logistic hub will give Landmark Ceramics even more tools to provide all its customers a better service and resources to successfully compete in the market.”

The project also includes the creation of a new logistics hub, which will be modern, highly automated and equipped with state-of-the-art technology to enhance quality, efficiency, accuracy and precision for all Landmark Ceramics’ logistics services.

A subsidiary of Italian-based Gruppo Concorde, Landmark Ceramics UST, Inc. specializes in the production and marketing of high-quality porcelain tile from its sole location in Mt. Pleasant.

Since 2020, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

(TNECD) has supported nearly 15 economic development projects in Maury County, resulting in approximately 3,400 job commitments and $4.8 billion in capital investment.

“Tennessee’s tile sector has seen significant growth since 2018 with ceramics companies investing more than $350 million in our state,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart C. McWhorter. “Landmark Ceramics’ expansion is strengthening this sector statewide, and we are proud to see this company’s footprint grow in Mt. Pleasant and Maury County.”

“Landmark Ceramics, with its headquarters located in Maury County, has established itself as an important member of Team Maury,” said Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt. “When the company first announced their relocation project in 2015, it created industry diversification and served as a catalyst for increased growth and investment into the community. Since then, the level of direct business investment into Maury County continues to be astounding. I congratulate the company on its expansion and am thankful for the additional career opportunities it is creating for the citizens of Maury County.”

Bridgetown Natural Foods Grows In Wilson County

Oregon-based Bridgetown Natural Foods officials will invest $78.3 million to expand its operations by locating a manufacturing and distribution facility in Lebanon, TN.

The Wilson County facility will be Bridgetown’s second location outside of its West Coast headquarters. and 219 new jobs will be created as a result of the project. Upon completion, Bridgetown will employ more than 600 people across its Oregon and Tennessee plants.

“At Bridgetown, our community is an important stakeholder in our business,” said Dan Klock, CEO, Bridgetown Natural Foods. “We are excited to expand in Tennessee and look forward to building our team and making a positive impact in the Lebanon community. Together, we will make the food we want our families to eat.”

Bridgetown’s new facility will house multiple manufacturing lines, which will produce nearly 100 million pounds of the company’s all-natural, organic and gluten-free snack brands annually and optimize distribution to the East Coast by shortening delivery times and decreasing shipping costs.

Since 2020, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 6,300 job commitments and $1.2 billion in capital investment.

“With their all-natural, organic and gluten-free brands, Bridgetown produces the perfect snack products. Naturally, with our strong education and workforce development pipeline, high-quality of life and business-friendly environment, we’re honored that the Bridgetown team recognized Wilson County as the perfect community to expand their food manufacturing operation,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.