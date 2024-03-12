Swagelok Company Expanding Solon, OH Campus

The global developer of fluid system solutions plans to build a 200,000-square-foot distribution center on its Northeast Ohio campus.

Swagelok Company, a global developer of fluid system solutions, plans to build a new 200,000-square-foot distribution center on its Solon, OH campus. Northeast Ohio-based Swagelok is one of the largest manufacturing employers in the region, where it employs nearly 5,000 associates.

“This new distribution center is a key part of our long-term growth strategy as we continue to invest in our associates, capabilities, and supply chain,” said Brent Blouch, chief operating officer, Swagelok Company. “This expansion supports a strong workforce in Solon while enhancing our product availability to better serve our customers around the world.”

Swagelok operates more than 20 manufacturing facilities around the world, along with nearly 200 authorized sales and service center locations. The new Solon distribution center will incorporate new technology and advanced logistics solutions to simplify process flow and enhance the organization’s product delivery capabilities.

Swagelok is working with Cleveland-based HSB Architects and Engineers on the distribution center design, which will complement the current buildings on the campus. Independence Construction, based in Independence, Ohio, will serve as the general contractor.