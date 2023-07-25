Manufacturing Projects Bring 235 Jobs To South Carolina

Honor LSV invested $34.2M in Berkeley County; Leidos will invest $34.2M in Charleston County. Plus, headquarters projects bring over $13M to The Palmetto State.

Startup manufacturing company Honor LSV is investing $34.2 million to establish operations in Berkeley County, South Carolina. The company, which designs, manufactures and assembles golf carts and luxury low speed vehicles (LSV), is already operating in a 130,000 square-foot building in Summerville. The project is expected create 65 new jobs.

Honor LSV is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of golf carts and LSVs and is a contract manufacturer that utilizes precision lasers and robotic welding while working with mostly American-made metals, plastics and other components to build its products. The company also provides in-house powder coat services utilizing its state-of-the-art, 9,000-square-foot automated powder coat line. As a result, Honor LSV has the capacity for full production – from manufacturing to finishing – at its Berkeley County operations.

“I am beyond thrilled to be launching my third startup company, the second of which is in Berkeley County,” said Honor LSV Owner Brian Plaisance. “There has never been a more important time to bring manufacturing back to America than now, and we are doing just that!”

South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project, and awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with building improvement costs.

“South Carolina continues to provide the workforce and resources needed for startups like Honor LSV to thrive,” commented Governor Henry McMaster. “This investment will bring our people even more opportunity and help continue to propel the state’s rapidly growing economy forward.”

Meanwhile, in Charleston County, Leidos will invest $31.7 million in its new manufacturing facility at the Ladson Industrial Park. The Fortune 500 science and technology company’s project will create up to 170 new jobs over time. Operations are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024.

Leidos will lease a new 150,000-square-foot facility located in the Ladson Industrial Park in North Charleston. The facility will serve as a Manufacturing Center of Excellence for Leidos’ Security Enterprise Solutions (SES) operation. It will produce security systems for screening checked baggage, cargo and passengers. This new facility will enable the company to bring more manufacturing in-house, providing Leidos with greater control of its operations by reducing dependencies on external entities.

“We are thrilled to announce our new manufacturing facility in South Carolina,” said Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos. “This expansion represents an exciting milestone for Leidos as we embark on a new chapter in our commitment to deliver cutting-edge security systems. By establishing this facility, we aim not only to provide top-tier solutions, but also to contribute to the local community by creating job opportunities. We are dedicated to fostering economic growth and are eager to collaborate with the talented workforce in South Carolina to build a safer and more secure future together.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

“We are excited to welcome new operations of this global company – one that works to advance our security on the shoreline and our supply chain – to the Charleston County community,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “Leidos’ growth will strengthen South Carolina’s economy, and we look forward to the resulting opportunities.”

“Leidos coming to the Charleston region brings tremendous opportunities for economic prosperity with its Fortune 500 expertise, global footprint and vision for innovative solutions in the defense industry,” commented Mike Fuller, Charleston Regional Development Alliance Board Chairman and President / CEO of Berkeley Electric Cooperative. “Security products manufactured right here in the region by our people will help keep our country safer against outside threats.”

