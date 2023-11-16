Avid Boats Invests Nearly $8M With Monroe County, MS Expansion

A fishing boat manufacturer plans to invest nearly $8 million into its Monroe County, Mississippi, facility, creating 50 jobs in the process.

The investment for Avid Boats is part of an expansion project — following tornado damage from a March storm — that will take the site from 85,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet to meet current needs and accommodate future growth, according to the Mississippi Development Authority.

“One of the most important aspects of our mission at MDA is helping local communities prosper through new investments and job creation,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “This project is not just an investment in Avid’s future, it is a means to generate more growth in the surrounding region. The 50 new jobs being created by Avid Boats will certainly have positive effects throughout Monroe County for years to come.”

Avid Boats deciding to grow the facility in Amory is a testament to Monroe County’s “supportive business environment and skilled workforce,” according to Kelly Martin, Executive Director, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce.

“This development will boost job opportunities and further solidify Monroe County as a prime destination for business success,” Martin said.

Avid Boats officials expects construction to be completed by next December, with the jobs filled over five years.