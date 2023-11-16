Here’s a breakdown of what each of the seven scores mean:

Remote Locations: The “Remote Locations Score” evaluates the presence of isolated and uninhabited areas within a state, which can serve as potential safe havens in the face of a rogue AI threat. States with higher scores offer more opportunities for individuals to find hidden pockets, reducing the risk of detection and increasing survival chances. Access to such remote regions can provide refuge, allow for resource gathering, and enable the establishment of secure bases, all of which are critical components for survival in a situation where rogue AI systems are prevalent.

Gun Ownership: The “Gun Ownership Score” considers the prevalence of advanced firearms among citizens, a crucial factor for self-defense and resource procurement. States with higher scores have greater access to firearms that can be utilized for protection against both AI-controlled entities and other survival challenges. Having the means to defend oneself and secure essential resources like food can significantly impact an individual’s ability to survive in a post-apocalyptic landscape dominated by rogue AI.

Hunting & Agriculture: The “Hunting & Agriculture Score” focuses on the ability of individuals to hunt and grow their own food. It considers the presence of game animals, fertile land, and agricultural knowledge within a state. States with higher scores offer more opportunities for sustainable food sources, reducing dependence on centralized food systems that may be disrupted by rogue AI interference. Skill in hunting and agriculture becomes paramount for long-term survival, making states with higher scores more attractive options for individuals seeking resilience in the face of AI-induced upheaval.

Survivable Weather: The “Survivable Weather Score” assesses the year-round weather conditions in a state for outdoor survival. Favorable weather contributes to comfortable sheltering and outdoor living, making it a critical aspect for long-term survival. States with higher scores provide climates that are more conducive to sustained outdoor existence, enabling individuals to avoid exposure-related health risks and focus on other survival strategies in the event of rogue AI disruptions.