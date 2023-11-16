Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI) analytics, Confuse The Machine recently used ChatGPT to help determine which U.S. states are best equipped to withstand a hypothetical AI apocalypse, and the findings might surprise you.
First, Confuse The Machine asked ChatGPT to identify the features a location would most likely need for survival during an AI apocalypse, and it responded with the seven factors: Remote Locations, Gun Ownership, Hunting & Agriculture, Survivable Weather, Off-Grid Power, City Population, and Ease of Disconnecting.
Then, it ranked each state on those factors, giving a total safety score in the event AI went rogue.
Turns out Alaska would be the safest because its infrastructure and low population density offer a strategic advantage. On the other hand, New York is pretty much doomed.
Here’s a breakdown of what each of the seven scores mean:
Remote Locations: The “Remote Locations Score” evaluates the presence of isolated and uninhabited areas within a state, which can serve as potential safe havens in the face of a rogue AI threat. States with higher scores offer more opportunities for individuals to find hidden pockets, reducing the risk of detection and increasing survival chances. Access to such remote regions can provide refuge, allow for resource gathering, and enable the establishment of secure bases, all of which are critical components for survival in a situation where rogue AI systems are prevalent.
Gun Ownership: The “Gun Ownership Score” considers the prevalence of advanced firearms among citizens, a crucial factor for self-defense and resource procurement. States with higher scores have greater access to firearms that can be utilized for protection against both AI-controlled entities and other survival challenges. Having the means to defend oneself and secure essential resources like food can significantly impact an individual’s ability to survive in a post-apocalyptic landscape dominated by rogue AI.
Hunting & Agriculture: The “Hunting & Agriculture Score” focuses on the ability of individuals to hunt and grow their own food. It considers the presence of game animals, fertile land, and agricultural knowledge within a state. States with higher scores offer more opportunities for sustainable food sources, reducing dependence on centralized food systems that may be disrupted by rogue AI interference. Skill in hunting and agriculture becomes paramount for long-term survival, making states with higher scores more attractive options for individuals seeking resilience in the face of AI-induced upheaval.
Survivable Weather: The “Survivable Weather Score” assesses the year-round weather conditions in a state for outdoor survival. Favorable weather contributes to comfortable sheltering and outdoor living, making it a critical aspect for long-term survival. States with higher scores provide climates that are more conducive to sustained outdoor existence, enabling individuals to avoid exposure-related health risks and focus on other survival strategies in the event of rogue AI disruptions.
STATE
SURVIVAL SCORE
Alaska
8
Montana
7
Wyoming
7
Idaho
7
Nevada
6
Utah
6
Colorado
6
Oregon
6
New Mexico
6
Maine
6
Washington
6
Arizona
6
South Dakota
6
North Dakota
6
Texas
6
West Virginia
6
Kentucky
6
Off-Grid Power: The “Off-Grid Power Score” evaluates the feasibility of generating power through methods such as wood burning and solar energy. States with higher scores offer better opportunities for sustainable energy production, reducing reliance on centralized power grids that could be compromised by rogue AI. Access to off-grid power sources ensures continued access to electricity for communication, heating, and other essential needs, contributing to an individual’s ability to thrive independently.
City Population: The “City Population Score” assesses the distribution of the population within a state, particularly the prevalence of small towns versus larger cities. States with higher scores have a more dispersed population, reducing the risk of crowded urban centers that could become hotspots for rogue AI activities. A decentralized population distribution enhances individual security, self-reliance, and resource availability, factors that are pivotal for survival in a scenario where rogue AI systems exert significant influence.
Ease of Disconnecting: The “Ease of Disconnecting Score” gauges the potential for individuals to disconnect from modern communication networks and satellite internet. States with higher scores offer more options for individuals to evade AI surveillance by minimizing their digital footprint and avoiding data connections that AI systems could exploit. The ability to disconnect from highly connected environments becomes a crucial strategy for avoiding detection and retaining a semblance of privacy and independence in a world dominated by rogue AI influences.
