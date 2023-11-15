ExxonMobil’s Arkansas Lithium Well Part Of $100M Investment

The company’s product will be branded as Mobil Lithium and its production target is 2027.

ExxonMobil recently selected southwest Arkansas for its first phase of North American lithium production—a move the company said demonstrates its “leadership in energy transition.”

“Lithium is essential to the energy transition, and ExxonMobil has a leading role to play in paving the way for electrification,” said Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. “This landmark project applies decades of ExxonMobil expertise to unlock vast supplies of North American lithium with far fewer environmental impacts than traditional mining operations.”

Clint O’Neal, Executive Director at Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said in a LinkedIn post announcing the project that the ExxonMobil’s endeavor is part of a $100 million investment.

“We were proud to welcome ExxonMobil to Arkansas for the announcement and thank them for this investment,” he wrote. “This is a big win for the communities of South Arkansas. Congratulations to all local leaders that have been involved in working towards this big milestone.”

The state’s southern region is its “all-around energy capital,” in part, due to investments like ExxonMobil’s, according to Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“My administration supports an all-of-the-above energy strategy that guarantees good, high-paying jobs for Arkansans – and we’ll continue to cut taxes and slash red tape to make that happen,” she said.

Earlier this year, ExxonMobil gained the rights to 120,000 gross acres of southern Arkansas’ Smackover formation, which the compay said is “considered one of the most prolific lithium resources of its type in North America.”