APEX Ammunition Investing $4.45M In Mississippi Expansion

“Mississippi is incredibly proud of our firearms and ammunition industry, and we are excited to welcome APEX Ammunition’s expansion in the Golden Triangle,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “APEX is yet another example of a homegrown company attaining lasting success in our state. I’m thankful to the entire APEX team for choosing to grow its operations at home and create 64 fantastic new jobs in Lowndes County. When it comes to economic growth, Mississippi is hitting the target!”

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building improvement and through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX). Lowndes County and the city of Columbus are also assisting with the project.

“MDA has worked diligently with APEX Ammunition and our economic development partners at the Golden Triangle Development LINK, Lowndes County and the city of Columbus to foster job creation and increase the quality of life in this important region,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “The jobs provided by APEX Ammunition will have a significant positive impact across the entire Golden Triangle Region for years to come.”

“The LINK is excited that APEX Ammunition has settled on a location in Lowndes County, and we are looking forward to following their success,” commented Meryl Fisackerly, COO, Golden Triangle Development LINK. “APEX Ammunition is a true homegrown business that has honed-in on the production of a genuine and bespoke product. They are another jewel in our outdoor recreation crown.”

Cold-Link Logistics Breaks Ground In Ellisville

Last month, Cold-Link Logistics celebrated the groundbreaking of its cutting-edge, 198,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Ellisville, MS. The state-of-the-art food-grade warehouse is expected to revolutionize the region’s food supply chain and will cater to the escalating demand for frozen and refrigerated storage. With an anticipated opening date in July 2024, the facility will generate 84 jobs in Jones County.