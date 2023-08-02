APEX Ammunition Investing $4.45M In Mississippi Expansion

APEX Ammunition LLC is investing nearly $4.45 million to relocate to a new, larger manufacturing plant in Columbus, Mississippi. The project will create 64 direct jobs. Mississippi-based APEX Ammunition manufactures premium shotgun ammunition for online retail and wholesale dealer sales. Rehabilitation of the newly purchased building will begin this summer, and manufacturing operations at the site are expected to begin in late 2023.
“APEX Ammunition has strong ties to Columbus, and the state of Mississippi has made a concerted effort to support our expansion and growth trajectory,” said Jason Lonsberry, President and CEO, APEX Ammunition LLC. “This great partnership has led us to plant permanent roots in Mississippi, and we couldn’t be more excited about that. The new manufacturing facility gives us room to significantly increase production to meet the surging demand for our ammunition, and we will be adding numerous jobs to achieve this.”
“Mississippi is incredibly proud of our firearms and ammunition industry, and we are excited to welcome APEX Ammunition’s expansion in the Golden Triangle,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “APEX is yet another example of a homegrown company attaining lasting success in our state. I’m thankful to the entire APEX team for choosing to grow its operations at home and create 64 fantastic new jobs in Lowndes County. When it comes to economic growth, Mississippi is hitting the target!”
The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for building improvement and through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive (MFLEX). Lowndes County and the city of Columbus are also assisting with the project.
“MDA has worked diligently with APEX Ammunition and our economic development partners at the Golden Triangle Development LINK, Lowndes County and the city of Columbus to foster job creation and increase the quality of life in this important region,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “The jobs provided by APEX Ammunition will have a significant positive impact across the entire Golden Triangle Region for years to come.”
“The LINK is excited that APEX Ammunition has settled on a location in Lowndes County, and we are looking forward to following their success,” commented Meryl Fisackerly, COO, Golden Triangle Development LINK. “APEX Ammunition is a true homegrown business that has honed-in on the production of a genuine and bespoke product. They are another jewel in our outdoor recreation crown.”
Cold-Link Logistics Breaks Ground In Ellisville
Last month, Cold-Link Logistics celebrated the groundbreaking of its cutting-edge, 198,000-square-foot cold storage facility in Ellisville, MS. The state-of-the-art food-grade warehouse is expected to revolutionize the region’s food supply chain and will cater to the escalating demand for frozen and refrigerated storage. With an anticipated opening date in July 2024, the facility will generate 84 jobs in Jones County.
Point Eight Power Investing $7.75M In Hancock County
Power distribution system manufacturer Point Eight Power, Inc. will invest almost $7.75 million to open a new manufacturing plant in Hancock County, Mississippi. The project is expected to create 78 jobs.
Point Eight Power selected Mississippi for the manufacturing plant based on the local workforce and the favorable site location.
“We are extremely excited to be opening a new manufacturing plant in the Port Bienville Industrial Park,” said Thomas Naddy, President, Point Eight Power. “Our decision to establish a manufacturing plant in Mississippi was driven by numerous factors. First and foremost, we were drawn to the state’s business-friendly policies, which foster an environment conducive to growth and success. Additionally, Mississippi’s strategic geographic location provides excellent access to transportation networks, enabling us to efficiently reach both domestic and international markets. Furthermore, we were impressed by the talented and skilled workforce in the region, whose expertise will be instrumental in driving the success of this new facility.
“The opening of this manufacturing plant signifies our commitment to creating local employment opportunities and contributing to the economic development of Mississippi,” Naddy continued. “We are excited to partner with the local community and establish strong relationships with suppliers and stakeholders in the region.”
The MDA will assist the company with the building improvements, and support the project through MFLEX. Hancock County is also assisting with the project.
“This state-of-the-art facility in Mississippi has been over a year in the making, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to break ground,” said Michael Mandich, President and Managing Partner of Cold-Link Logistics. “Through extensive research, we identified a significant demand for cold storage in the area and firmly believe that we will play a crucial role in the region’s food supply chain, both for current needs and future growth.”
The facility is Cold-Link Logistics’ third new warehouse in just two years, following the successful establishment of facilities in Holland, Michigan in 2022 and Sioux City, Iowa in 2023.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for the city of Ellisville, Jones County,” said Ellisville Mayor Lynn A. Buckhaults. “Cold-Link will create new opportunities for our citizens and bring new revenue to the city. It is a great day to have something of this magnitude brought to Ellisville. The access to interstate, highway and rail makes this a premier site. We have 400 acres still available and know that this project will attract more growth.”
Cold-Link Logistics is working with Whitestone Transportation on the project, which will amplify its ability to provide customers with transportation options alongside its innovative storage and warehousing services. Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Tippmann Group is leading the design and construction of the new facility, building upon its expertise in building cutting-edge refrigerated warehouses.