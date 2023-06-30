U.S. Department Of Commerce Invests $3 Million In New Jersey

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3 million grant to the city of Vineland, New Jersey, to support business growth and job creation through the development of a new industrial park. It will generate $83 million in private investment.

“New Jersey thanks the Biden Administration and our congressional delegation for continuing to prioritize critical infrastructure and economic growth across the nation,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Investing in America means investing not only in the roads and water systems that support our businesses, but in the hard-working community members who power our local economies. Funding from the Economic Development Administration will help create or retain more than 200 family-sustaining jobs in the City of Vineland while promoting economic opportunity throughout the region.”

The EDA grant will provide support for infrastructure improvements, including a new service road, water and sanitary sewer service, electrical upgrades, landscaping and more, resulting in 7 nearly 10-acre industrial lots. This EDA investment will be matched with $3 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain more than 230 jobs and generate $83 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is making sure that all American communities, including those that have often been left behind, have the infrastructure needed to create new, good-paying jobs,” said Raimondo. “This EDA investment will support business development in Vineland and create economic opportunity across the region.”