Enzene Biosciences, Ltd., a global biotech company based in Pune, India, will invest $50 million to open a state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in New Jersey. Operations in the new facility, located on the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, are expected to begin in June 2024. It will be the company’s first location outside of India.

As a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Enzene Biosciences, a subsidiary of Alkem Laboratories, Ltd., provides services to global pharmaceutical companies, partnering with them in their drug development and manufacturing processes. As part of Enzene’s expansion plans in New Jersey, the company will initially hire 50 employees and grow to 300 employees.

“New Jersey’s highly skilled workforce, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and renowned academic institutions make it an ideal location for Enzene, ensuring that we can deliver exceptional services and support to our clients in the U.S.” — Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, CEO, Enzene Biosciences

“Enzene Biosciences is thrilled to establish our manufacturing operations in New Jersey, as it allows us to extend our local manufacturing capabilities to our valued North American clients,” said Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene Biosciences. “We are excited to provide them with access to our cutting-edge continuous manufacturing platform, which enables streamlined and efficient production processes. New Jersey’s highly skilled workforce, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and renowned academic institutions make it an ideal location for Enzene, ensuring that we can deliver exceptional services and support to our clients in the U.S.”

Indian companies are increasingly establishing a strong presence in New Jersey by capitalizing on the state’s favorable business environment. Long acknowledged as a national leader in life sciences, and Enzene’s expansion is yet another example of Indian companies finding their footing in New Jersey.

“The strong relationship between New Jersey and India has gained increasing momentum since we opened the New Jersey India Center to cultivate economic opportunities during our trip to the country in 2019,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “I am proud to welcome Enzene Biosciences and their expanding global presence to New Jersey’s flourishing life sciences industry. New Jersey’s favorable business environment, skilled workforce, strategic location, supportive ecosystem for growth, and deep cultural ties are why Indian companies thrive in our state. Enzene Biosciences’ state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will bring hundreds of jobs and generate $50 million in economic investments in our state, further solidifying New Jersey’s position as an innovation economy leader.”

Enzene’s expansion project was supported by Choose New Jersey, the New Jersey India Center, Reed Smith, and JLL. Choose New Jersey met representatives from Enzene during a business attraction mission to India in 2022.

“We are so proud to welcome Enzene to New Jersey’s thriving life sciences ecosystem,” said Wesley Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey. “Yet another Indian biopharma company has established itself in the state, demonstrating the strength of the New Jersey-India economic partnership. Beyond economic and commercial ties, our academic and cultural connections make it the perfect fit for Indian companies looking to expand to North America. Enzene’s growth in this sector highlights New Jersey’s global presence throughout all areas of the biopharmaceutical industry — from clinical trials to large-scale manufacturing.”

“We are thrilled that Enzene Biosciences has chosen Princeton as the location for its new biomanufacturing facility – Enzene’s only U.S. site,” said Debbie Hart, BioNJ President and CEO. “With its extensive drug development know-how and experience, Enzene will be a valuable addition to New Jersey’s robust life sciences ecosystem – bringing innovative medicines to Patients around the world. A leading biomedical hub, the Garden State boasts a full complement of large and small biopharmaceutical companies, universities, research institutions, clinical research organizations, and service providers working together to make meaningful advances in healthcare.”

Enzene’s local manufacturing capabilities will provide North American biopharmaceutical companies with streamlined supply chains, fast turnaround times, enhanced communication, and greater control over the manufacturing process. By providing comprehensive manufacturing capabilities under one roof, Enzene is well-positioned to support the development and production of a diverse range of biologics, contributing to the advancement of global healthcare and positively impacting patients’ lives worldwide.

“New Jersey’s business-friendly environment creates a conducive atmosphere for investment and growth in the biopharmaceutical sector.” — Sandeep Singh, Managing Director, Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

“Enzene’s strategic expansion to New Jersey demonstrates Alkem Laboratories Ltd.’s commitment to investing in Biologics CDMO,” said Sandeep Singh, the Managing Director at Alkem Laboratories Ltd. “This move not only strategically positions Enzene but also enables them to attract top talent and forge valuable partnerships that will expedite their contract manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, New Jersey’s business-friendly environment creates a conducive atmosphere for investment and growth in the biopharmaceutical sector. By establishing a presence in New Jersey, Enzene ensures its long-term viability and success as a trusted partner in delivering comprehensive CDMO services for contract manufacturing.”