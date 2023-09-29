Three Companies To Invest Over $320M In Hungary

LEGO Plans Large-Scale Packaging,Storage Capacity Expansion

A nearly $146 million investment by Danish toy maker LEGO will fund another round of development at the company’s Nyíregyháza site. Packaging and storage capacities will be ramped up significantly, resulting in the creation of up to 300 new jobs from 2023 to 2025.

LEGO has operated in Hungary for 15 years. The highly automated Hungarian plant in Nyíregyháza is one of five facilities LEGO operates all over the world which cover the entire manufacturing process from moulding to decoration to packaging.

This latest expansion in Nyíregyháza includes the establishment of two new packaging plants, 17 new packaging lines, a manual storage facility, and an office building. The area of operation will be expanded by nearly 323,000 square feet, bringing the total area to more than 2,798,616 square feet by the second half of 2025.

British Automotive Supplier To Create 1,500 Jobs In Hungary

In Felsőzsolca, UK-based GKN is investing more than $150 million in a new site. The automotive supplier will create 1,500 jobs at the facility, which will serve the regional hubs of TIER1 companies.

GKN has operations in 20 countries around the world, with a total of 51 manufacturing facilities and six technology centers. The company supplies automotive powertrains to 90% of the world’s car manufacturers.

GKN’s new production unit in Felsőzsolca will serve BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Suzuki and Volkswagen plants in the region. The main function of the site is the production of half-shafts, a key component in the company’s product portfolio, for both internal combustion engines and electric drive systems. In 2023, 230,000 half-shafts will be produced, while the final capacity planned for 2025 will allow the production of 3 million units.

In the first phase of the investment, a 312,153-square-foot complex of buildings has been built, including a production and logistics facility, an engineering center and an office building. An additional 645,834-square-feet building is currently under construction, which will create 200 jobs this year and 1,500 by the end of 2026.