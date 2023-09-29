Cybersecurity Firm Infinity Labs Expands In Colorado Springs

Infinity Labs, a veteran-founded cybersecurity firm selected Colorado Springs, Colorado, to expand, citing its “top talent pool” as key in its decision.

Ken Edge, Infinity Labs Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the company saw “tremendous opportunity” due to the area’s defense and commercial aerospace industries.

The firm plans to bring 61 jobs to the area, with positions for software developers and analysts. The annual average wage will be in excess of $130,000.

“Colorado is an epicenter for aerospace and defense industries and fundamentally imperative to our national security,” said Jason Molnar, Infinity Labs Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “Infinity Labs recognizes the strategic importance of the Centennial State and welcomes the opportunity to grow and flourish in the shadow of the Rockies.”

The selection of Colorado Springs “bolsters Colorado’s reputation as a cyber industry leader,” according to Michelle Hadwiger, Director of Global Business Development for Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, said Infinity Labs joins more than 360 tech companies in the region.

“Colorado Springs is a hub for cutting-edge military technology and strategy which drives our strong aerospace and defense sector and boasts a flourishing tech market, fueled by a highly skilled talent pipeline, a thriving startup ecosystem, and an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit,” Reeder Kleymeyer said.

Infinity Labs will receive up to $691,288 in Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period, and the funds are contingent upon meeting job creation and salary requirements. It also received more than $130,000 in local incentives.

Based in Ohio, the cybersecurity firm was named a 2022 Rookie Business of the Year and Best Place to Work by the Dayton Business Journal.