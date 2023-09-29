Northvolt To Establish $5B Gigafactory In Quebec

The largest private investment in Quebec's history, Northvolt Six will host 60 GWh of annual cell manufacturing capacity with adjacent facilities for cathode active material production and battery recycling.

In the Canadian province of Quebec, Northvolt will establish a fully integrated lithium-ion battery gigafactory. Located just outside of Montreal, the factory — dubbed Northvolt Six — will host 60 GWh of annual cell manufacturing capacity. It will also include adjacent facilities for cathode active material production and battery recycling, enabling fully circular production at the site.

Construction of the first 30 GWh phase of the project will begin before the end of 2023, and the first operations are set to begin in 2026. This initial phase of cathode and cell manufacturing, coupled with recycling, is expected to require a total investment of $5 billion¹ and employ up to 3,000 people.

The gigafactory is being developed with support from the Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec, and will represent the largest private investment in Quebec’s history.

“In the seven years since Northvolt was founded, we have pursued a singular goal – to establish a new, sustainable model for battery manufacturing,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Northvolt. “Today, we are expanding our ambitions by bringing Northvolt to Canada.”

The selection of the 170-hectare site in McMasterville and Saint-Basile-le-Grand just outside the city of Montréal was made after an extensive review of locations in North America. The site fulfills a multitude of criteria that are necessary to ensure that the company will be able to meet its commitment to sustainable battery production. Quebec hydroelectricity guarantees cell production from 100 percent renewable energy and the region represents an ideal location in the North American automotive value chain.

Northvolt Co-Founder Paolo Cerruti will lead the project as CEO of Northvolt North America, which will have its head office in Montreal.

“We have in Northvolt Six enormous potential, not only to rapidly expand our ability to bring sustainable batteries into markets of North America, but to accelerate Quebec’s emergence as a key actor in the global energy transition,” commented Cerruti. “With its unique access to renewable power and raw materials, we see this as the ideal base of operations for Northvolt’s first gigafactory outside of Europe. We look forward to engagement with all local stakeholders and the province, to make Northvolt Six a textbook example of sustainable investment.”

Based in Stockholm, Sweden, Northvolt is a pioneer in creating a sustainable model for battery manufacturing. Key customers include BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volvo Cars and Volkswagen Group. The company is currently delivering batteries from its first gigafactory Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå, Sweden, and from its R&D and industrialization campus Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, Sweden. The company has more than 5,000 employees in Sweden, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the U.S. and Canada.

¹ Dollar amounts have been converted from Canadian to US dollars.