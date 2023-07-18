Tesla Picks New York For EV Parts Distribution Facility

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has selected Orange County, New York as the home of its new vehicle parts regional distribution facility. Tesla will occupy 927,000 square feet built on spec in the Town of Newburgh.

The business park is located on Route 300 and was built by New Jersey-based Matrix Development Group. Located adjacent to the I-84/I-87 interchange, the property is considered a strategic location for the logistics and warehouse/distribution sector.

“Matrix has a long history of undertaking quality projects in Orange County. The Tesla signing is yet another example of the value of speculative development, and exactly why we supported the approval of this robust business park,” said said Maureen Halahan, President and CEO of the Orange County Partnership. “Our market is strong – we will continue to support site development in the effort to attract more quality companies to Orange County. We welcome Tesla to Orange County with open arms.”

“Tesla is changing the automotive industry in America and abroad,” said Orange County Executive, Steven M. Neuhaus. “Having a relationship with Tesla in Orange County can raise income levels for our area and create good jobs. It will also increase competition for our workforce and is another major name in the American economy choosing to come to Orange County.”