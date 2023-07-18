After Disaster, Lennox Begins Again In Iowa

Five years after a tornado caused major damage to its Marshalltown, Iowa manufacturing facility, Lennox celebrates a new start.

Five years after a devastating tornado caused significant damage to its facilities, Lennox recently commemorated the completion of renovations to its Marshalltown, Iowa manufacturing and office building. Lennox CEO Alok Maskara, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lennox executives, board members and local officials celebrated the grand opening of the new modernized, state-of-the-art facility on July 13.

“The completion of the Marshalltown facility rebuild is a new chapter in our company’s history,” said Maskara. “This is a celebration of our commitment to customers, employees, and our community. I am incredibly proud of the immense hard work and resilience our team has shown in the face of adversity.”

The heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry company has a long history of resilience and commitment to the Iowa community…