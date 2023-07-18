Ascendion Launches New Generative AI Hub In Mexico

The U.S.-based software engineering company will create a center for Generative AI skills in Monterrey, adding an estimated 1,500 jobs over three years.

Digital engineering services provider Ascendion recently celebrated the opening of its newest office in Monterrey, in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico. The move marks a significant milestone for New Jersey-based Ascendion as it expands into one of Mexico’s technology and business hubs.

At the event, Ascendion CEO Karthik Krishnamurth emphasized the company’s dedication to its clients and the future of software engineering.

“We stand on the threshold of the next phase of the digital revolution where software, data, and Generative AI solutions have never been more crucial,” stated Krishnamurthy. “We have been operating in Mexico for some time now. Our newest office in Monterrey will quickly become our largest software engineering hub outside of India with a strong focus on applied AI. We are thrilled about our newest office in Mexico and eagerly anticipate continuing our growth and partnership in the years to come.”

Ascendion will add more than 200 jobs in Mexico in the next six months, and expects to create more than 1,500 jobs over the next three years. The project will contribute at least $100 million to the country’s economy. The company plans on making Mexico a major delivery hub for Generative AI engineering solutions, and 100% of software engineers in Mexico will become certified in AI deployment.

Ascendion’s commitment to Mexico is evident in its choice to establish its Latin American headquarters in Monterrey, which is also home to global companies such as Tesla, Unilever, Siemens, and Amazon.

“We extend a warm welcome to Ascendion as they expand in Mexico,” said Iván Rivas Rodríguez, Secretary of Economy of the Government of the State of Nuevo León. “Nuevo León, with its thriving economy, educational institutions, remarkable startups, and the presence of renowned companies, is well on its way to becoming a global economic powerhouse. Together with Ascendion, Nuevo León is carving its path as a technology and innovation hub, not just in Mexico but also in the world.”

“Monterrey truly embodies the concept of a ‘city for the future.’ The strong education system, extraordinary talent quality, exceptional transportation network, vibrant economy, cultural alignment, and rich history make it the perfect location for our new headquarters in Mexico,” stated Ravi Arcot, Vice President and Country Manager of Mexico. “Many of our clients are seeking engineering services from Mexico, and we are already delivering outstanding results from Monterrey.”

With a workforce of over 6,000 professionals, Ascendion is a pioneer in software innovation solutions. The company has consistently achieved above-market growth rates and recently announced plans to double its workforce in India to more than 2,000 employees.