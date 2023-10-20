Sysco Invests $102M In Mesa, AZ; Brings 257 Jobs To Community

Sysco Corporation, a leading global food-service distribution company, will invest $102 million into the Mesa, Arizona, community through the construction of a 353,600-square-foot facility.

Work on the Sysco Arizona East site is expected to begin this fall, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority, and be operational in Spring 2025.

“Sysco’s new Mesa facility is an exciting milestone for the company and bolsters Arizona’s economic growth,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are grateful that a global leader like Sysco continues to invest in Arizona, creating hundreds of quality jobs and building on Mesa’s continued economic momentum.”

The company anticipates employing 257 people at the facility, bringing job training — through its Operations Academy — and workforce development to the city and its surrounding communities.

“Sysco’s Arizona East site will help meet the demands of the growing local market and bring excellent, long-term career opportunities to the Mesa community,” said Matt Jacobson, Sysco’s Desert Region President. “We look forward to bringing Sysco’s expertise and service to thousands of new customers in the market, including restaurants, healthcare, education, and travel and leisure locations throughout Arizona.”

The food-service distribution company operates more than 300 distribution facilities worldwide and serves roughly 725,000 customer locations.

Mesa Mayor John Giles and representatives from the Arizona Commerce Authority and Greater Phoenix Economic Council recently attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility alongside Sysco executives.