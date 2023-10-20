Keurig Dr Pepper Plans $100M Expansion In South Carolina

KDP will create an estimated 250 new jobs at its coffee roasting and K-Cup pods packaging manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County by 2027.

Hot and cold beverage producer Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) will continue the development of its state-of-the-art coffee roasting and manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina with a $100 million investment. KDP will create an estimated 250 new jobs by 2027, in addition to the $380 million previously invested and 155 jobs currently at the location.

This project is an extension of a tiered, phased build of the facility which broke ground in 2019. While the COVID-19 pandemic altered the project timeline, KDP has continually upgraded and invested in its production, warehousing and distribution capabilities since that time.

“Our facility in South Carolina remains an important asset in the ongoing evolution of our next-generation coffee production capabilities,” said Keurig Dr Pepper Chief Supply Chain Officer Roger Johnson. “Keurig Dr Pepper is proud to continue to grow in the welcoming and talent-rich community of Moore. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from the State of South Carolina in helping to facilitate our ongoing investment and hiring needs.”

KDP’s beverage portfolio consists of 125 brands including carbonated and non-carbonated beverages such as Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Snapple, Mott’s and CORE, as well as the Keurig brewing system, with leading owned brands Green Mountain Coffee Roasters and The Original Donut Shop. The company’s Spartanburg County location is exclusively focused on coffee roasting and packaging for K-Cup pods for use in Keurig brewers. The facility is one of the largest LEED certified manufacturing facilities in the world.

The further development of the facility, located in Moore, is expected to be complete in 2027. Jobs will be related to KDP’s manufacturing and distribution operations.

“Keurig Dr Pepper’s expansion of its Spartanburg County facility exemplifies how South Carolina’s strong economic climate supports continued development,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “Our state is grateful to be home to one of Keurig Dr Pepper’s six U.S. coffee roasting facilities and for the 250 additional jobs this project provides.”

South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. It also awarded a $1 million Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“Keurig Dr Pepper is known for some of the most iconic beverage brands,” commented South Carolina Department of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “By investing in technology at its Spartanburg County operation, the company can continue to offer the quality beverages its customers have come to expect while also creating opportunities throughout South Carolina.”