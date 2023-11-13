Skybox, Prologis To Break Ground on Pflugerville Project

Officials will soon break ground on a $63 million project in Pflugerville, Texas, according to a Texas Department of Regulation filing.

The Oct. 19 report states that Skybox Datacenters and Prologis plan to construct a 148,500-square-foot facility in Travis County, beginning Dec. 1. A privately funded project, the proposal includes a two-story office and a one-story data center, the report stated.

Amy Madison, Pflugerville Community Development Corporation Executive Director, said the initial agreement was announced in March 2022. The first building is “off to the races” and they are working on the second now, she said, which will significantly increase what they hope to see in investments in the community.

Between the two facilities — which will house Skybox, Prologis, and a tenant — Madison said they anticipate “close to 45 employees” with an average wage of $100,000.

Siemens To Invest $150M In Dallas-Fort Worth Manufacturing Plant New high-tech manufacturing plant will support U.S. data centers, adoption of artificial intelligence. Additional U.S. manufacturing investments bring total to $500M, 1,700 jobs. Read more…

“With these two facilities we will see significant tax base investments that will provide long term benefits to all of our residents’ future,” Madison said.

The Skybox Austin campus is on 25 acres in Austin’s Silicon Hills with its first data center facility totaling 141,000 square feet.

Pflugerville City Council approved an economic development performance agreement for the project in March 2022. The agreement states that the project would result in $548 million in capital expenditures, including new construction and personal property in Pflugerville.

Check out all the latest news related to Texas economic development, corporate relocation, corporate expansion and site selection.